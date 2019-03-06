Rich In Protein And Fiber, Oat Milk Helps In Weight Loss; Even Better Lactose Intolerant People Can Consume It
Oat milk is becoming more and more popular these days due to its delicious flavor and impressive nutrient profile. Keep reading to find out some amazing health benefits of oat milk.
Oat milk isan amazing dairy-free milk alternative which is made up from oats.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Oat milk is made by blending oats and water together
- Oats are well-known for their heart-healthy benefits
- Low in calories oat milk can help in weight loss as well
You must have seen oat milk in a lot of grocery stores. But ever wondered why this milk is gaining so much popularity these days. Well, let us explain you. Oat milk is an amazing dairy-free milk alternative which is made up from oats. It is extremely simple to prepare and nutritious at the same time. Oat milk is made by blending oats and water together and then straining it to create a liquid. Oat milk is becoming more and more popular these days due to its delicious flavor and impressive nutrient profile. It is great for those with certain dietary restrictions or allergies. The milk is naturally free of dairy, lactose, soy, nuts and gluten because the key ingredient oats are naturally gluten-free. Keep reading to find out some amazing health benefits of oat milk.
Also read: Try These Protein-Rich Plant-Based Milk For Weight Loss And Better Health!
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said, "While the market is hyped with plant based milk alternatives, there's the new addition to it with the milk made from steel cut oats soaked in water! Alike nut milk, oat milk too is opted as a good choice for people allergic to dairy (lactose intolerance). Considering oats a healthy addition in one's diet, oats milk too is a new health friendly option to inculcate in a diet (though isn't as notorious as whole oats). However, it's claimed to be fortifies with nutrients like protein, vitamin A, D, calcium, potassium, riboflavin and iron. In addition to it, it consists of soluble fiber called beta-glucans offering multiple heart health benefits."
Here are some amazing health benefits of oat milk:
1. Strengthens bones
Oat milk is now available at many grocery stores and health food markets. This milk is rich in calcium and vitamin D. Vitamin D works to enhance the absorption of calcium which further helps in bone health. Both the nutrients help in strengthening the bones.
2. Weight loss
Oat milk is relatively low in calories and contains significant amount of proteins and fiber. The two nutrients promote fullness and increase the satiety levels which further help in quick weight loss. You can add this milk to your smoothies.
Also read: Want To Lose Weight? Diabetic? Do Not Have Milk, Says Luke Coutinho; The Truth About Milk
3. Lowers cholesterol
Oats are well-known for their heart-healthy benefits. They help to keep cholesterol levels in check. This is because they contain a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which has potent cholesterol-lowering properties.
4. Boosts immunity
Vitamin D and vitamin A are two nutrients that are essential when it comes to boosting the immunity and warding off illness and infection. The next time you look for foods to enhance your immunity, oat milk should be your first choice. Simply because of the nutritional value of the milk.
5. Prevents anemia
Anemia is a serious condition which is characterized by the lack of red blood cells in the body. Anemia is often caused by a lack of certain essential nutrients required for the synthesis of red blood cells, such as iron and vitamin B12. For this reason, in order to increase the intake of iron and other vital nutrients oat milk can be easily to your diet.
Also read: Drinking Chocolate Milk Can Be Beneficial Post Workout
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.