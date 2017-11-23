The 4 Best Diet Plans For High Cholesterol
Fighting a battle with cholesterol every day? Want a healthy diet? Here are some diet plans that can help you in keeping your cholesterol in control.
Ideal diet plans for cholesterol
Diet plans that should be followed by you:1. TLC (Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes)
It is a three-part plan that includes diet, exercise, and weight control. It lowers the LDL cholesterol by 20% to 30%. With this, you will be able to keep trans fats and foods with saturated fat at bay. Your diet can have pancakes, peanut butter, and ice cream but you should keep the portions in check.
2. DASH Diet
In this diet, you can include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These give you essential nutrients and fiber. You can add beans, fish and low fat milk products for lean proteins. Avoid sweets, added sugar, red meat and sodium.
3. Mayo Clinic Diet
This diet has heart benefits wherein it reduces triglycerides (a type of fat in blood that reduces BP). In this diet, you can eat fishes like salmon, mackerel and herring. Also, add high-fiber foods like oatmeal and oat bran, nuts such as almonds and walnuts, and olive oil in your diet.
4. Vegetarian or Vegan Diet
It is a plant-based diet and considered to be a wise decision with respect to cholesterol. As the name suggests, this diet plan has vegetarian food. As a matter of fact, vegans don't eat honey, meat, eggs, or dairy. As per studies, vegetarians are at lesser risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. Since there is no animal product, it is lower in saturated fat, total fat, and cholesterol. If you are following this diet then always check the food labels when you are going out to eat.
Try to avoid fatty foods and sweets or eat them in minimum quantity. Check with your doctor before starting any diet plan. Get your cholesterol to a controlled level and savour life with good health.