Resistance Training Burns Fat, Affirm Researchers

Resistance Training can offer many health benefits including effective weight loss.
  By: ANI  Updated: Aug 16, 2021 02:10 IST
2-Min Read
According to the study, resistance exercise has unique benefits for fat loss

A recent study led by researchers at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and College of Health Sciences provides evidence that resistance exercise has unique benefits for fat loss.

The Department of Physiology and Center for Muscle Biology study published in the FASEB Journal found that resistance-like exercise regulates fat cell metabolism at a molecular level.

The study results in mice and humans show that in response to mechanical loading, muscle cells release particles called extracellular vesicles that give fat cells instructions to enter fat-burning mode.


Extracellular vesicles were initially understood as a way for cells to selectively eliminate proteins, lipids and RNA. Recently, scientists discovered that they also play a role in intercellular communication.

The study adds a new dimension to how skeletal muscle communicates with other tissues by using extracellular vesicles, says John McCarthy, Ph.D., study author and associate professor in the UK Department of Physiology.

"To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of how weight training initiates metabolic adaptations in fat tissue, which is crucial for determining whole-body metabolic outcomes," McCarthy said. "The ability of resistance exercise-induced extracellular vesicles to improve fat metabolism has significant clinical implications."


McCarthy's research team was led by post-doc Ivan Vechetti, now at the University of Nebraska, in collaboration with the Center for Muscle Biology, directed by Joseph Hamburg Endowed Professor Charlotte Peterson, Ph.D.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

