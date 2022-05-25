ASK OUR EXPERTS

When To Replace Your Skincare And Make-Up Products? Heres A Reminder From Dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi

Dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi tells her followers about the skincare and make-up products they need to replace
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 25, 2022 12:37 IST
4-Min Read
To ensure our skin doesn't get affected, it's important to replace skincare products

From the perfect skincare kit to basic make-up products like mascara, sponges, shaving razor, etc., there are several things that are included in our skin and hair care routine. These come with their own expiry dates. But, in our rush or out of forgetfulness, we often keep using them way beyond their validated time. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi tells us not to do so. In an Instagram post, she writes, “Everything we use comes with an expiry date. To ensure our skin doesn't deal with outbursts of acne, rashes or itching, it's important to throw out products after a certain time.”

If you are not sure when you should grab a replacement for your old cosmetics or throw away your disposable razor, here's a list of items that you should replace from time to time.

Dr Kiran Sethi has also mentioned the amount of time that each item should be used for.


Take a look:

Makeup sponges: Every 3 months

Mascara: 2-3 months

Disposable razor: Weekly

Moisturiser: 6 months

Face makeup: 6 months to 1 year

SPF: When expired

Make sure you replace and replenish your beauty and skincare supplies as and when needed.

Take a look at the post:

Since we're in the thick of summer, many of us must be finding it difficult to keep our skin clear and hydrated. Tanning and sunburns are two of the most prevalent problems we face as a result of the extreme heat. Dr Kiran Sethi has some summer skincare advice for those concerned about tan or acne. To prevent sunburn, she tells her followers to keep track of their diet. She also suggests adding a few supplements to the skincare routine.

During summer, we do not pay enough attention to what we eat, even though we make sure to wear plenty of sunscreens to protect ourselves from the Sun's damaging rays. We must be conscious of what we eat because food can have a significant impact on the overall health of the skin. Dr Kiran Sethi also has some advice for those who want to improve their skin by watching what they eat, because food and drink play an important role in helping people get through the heatwave.


Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same. 

