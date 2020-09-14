Rainbow Diet: Add Colours To Your Plate To Reap These Amazing Heath Benefits
Rainbow diet includes consumption of colourful fruits and vegetables to your diet. These can help you maintain a healthy weight and offer several other health benefit. Read here to know these.
Rainbow diet includes consumption of colourful fruits and vegetables
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rainbow diet can assist in weight management
- Add enough green vegetables to your diet
- Rainbow diet helps boost heart health
Diet is an important factor that can help you stay healthy. As it is said, you are what you eat; foods you consume affect your mental as well as physical health. A healthy and well-balanced diet can help you maintain a healthy weight as well as help prevent the risk of several diseases. Many believe that eating healthy is boring. But this is not true. Some healthy and interesting ideas can help you make your food delicious as well as healthy. Eating a rainbow diet is an interesting way to eat healthy. As the name suggests eating a rainbow diet means adding colours to your diet. Keep reading to know more about the rainbow diet, its benefits and how to follow this.
Rainbow diet: Benefits and essential foods
Ms. Amita Salvi, who is a dietician at Saifee hospital explains, "A rainbow diet includes foods which can help you stay fit as well as make your plate look good. The duet plan stresses on adding all seven colours of the rainbow to your diet. It helps in the prevention of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, anemia and certain types of cancer. The National Health of Medical Council suggests consuming at least 5 types of fruits and 2 types of vegetables daily to maintain the adequate amount of vitamins, flavonoids, immunity boosters, antioxidants and minerals required by the body to remain healthy. It is important to include colours in the diet especially for children."
What to eat?
You can include red and yellow bell peppers, capsicum, broccoli, carrots, tomato, beetroot, papaya, guava, apple, pears, peaches, berries, chickpeas, cucumber and tofu according to their seasonal availability for a variety in the diet.
You can also consult an expert to help you include colourful ingredients to your diet ensuring optimum intake of all necessary nutrients.
