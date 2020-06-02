Probiotics Health Benefits: Here's How Probiotics Can Help Prevent Digestive Issues; Know Other Health Benefits And Food Sources
Probiotic health benefits: If consumed in the right amount probiotics can offer you a wide range of health benefits including good digestive health, strong immune system, weight loss, healthy gut and much more.
Probiotic foods can boost your gut health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Probiotics can help balance gut bacteria
- Yogurt is one of the probiotic foods
- You can also drink homemade buttermilk
Probiotics are living microorganisms that can provide numerous benefits to your body. A balance of gut bacteria is required for a healthy body. If consumed in the right amount, probiotics can help you get back the natural balance of gut bacteria. These can offer you a wide range of health benefits including good digestive health, strong immune system, weight loss, healthy gut and much more. You can deal with digestive issues with the help of probiotics. Adding probiotic-rich foods to your diet is an effective way to reap the benefits. In this article, you will understand the benefits of probiotics for digestion and some best food sources.
Probiotics for digestion: Here's how these might helps
Probiotics can help you deal with digestive issues like diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel system, constipation and more. Probiotics help by creating a healthy balance between good and bad bacteria in the gut.
According to a study published in 2010, probiotics may offer a safe intervention in acute infectious diarrhea to reduce the duration and severity of the illness.
Other health benefits of probiotics
1. Probiotics can give a boost to your immune system by controlling the growth of harmful gut bacteria. A strong immune system can help ward off diseases.
2. Probiotics can help in digestion in various ways. These can prevent the absorption of dietary fat in the intestine. Foods rich in probiotics are a healthy snack that can aid in weight loss.
3. These foods can also help in maintaining heart health by controlling the cholesterol levels
4. Foods rich in probiotics are also good for your mental health. These are good for conditions like anxiety, depression, autism and more.
Best probiotics to add to your diet
Yogurt is the most popular probiotic that can be consumed daily. Other probiotic foods that can be added to your diet may include sauerkraut, tempeh, miso, kimchi, buttermilk and pickles. Do not add too many probiotics to your diet suddenly. Add in small quantities initially.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
