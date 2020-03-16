Sauerkraut Benefits: This Probiotics Rich Fermented Food Must Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet
Sauerkraut benefits: This simple and inexpensive food can work wonders on your digestion and may even improve your bone health. Read here to know the many ways how eating sauerkraut will help you.
Sauerkraut benefits: Sauerkraut contains Vitamin K2, which can strengthen your bones
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sauerkraut is prepared by fermenting cabbage in salt
- It is easy to prepare and is inexpensive
- It contains beneficial probiotics for your gut health
Sauerkraut benefits: Fermented foods like sauerkraut come with a variety of health benefits. It contains probiotics that can provide your gut with good bacteria. Improved gut health is important for better overall health and digestion. Made with fermented cabbage, sauerkraut is low in calories and high in Vitamin C. This food is particularly nutritious as it undergoes fermentation. Fermentation is a process in which microorganisms in cabbage digests it natural sugars and convert them into carbon dioxide and organic acids. This process occurs when the naturally-present yeast and bacteria in cabbage come in contact with sugars in cabbage.
Sauerkraut: Health benefits you cannot miss
Fermentation process of sauerkraut promotes growth of beneficial probiotics, like the ones found in yogurt and kefir.
1. Probiotics in sauerkraut can help in giving a boost to digestion. They can help in making food more digestible and also improves the ability of gut to assimilate the vitamins and minerals it contains.
2. It can help in improving your body's immunity, thanks to the probiotics it contains. They provide the gut with healthy bacteria, which can help in keeping your gut lining healthy. This prevents the leaky gut syndrome and improves immune response of your body. Studies have found that regular consumption of probiotic foods like sauerkraut can reduce risk of developing infections like urinary tract infections and common cold.
Also read: Constant Cough And Cold Giving You A Hard Time? Try This Immunity Boosting Turmeric Latte For Some Relief
3. Sauerkraut is low in calories and high in fibres and probiotics. This may help in preventing weight gain and promote fat loss.
4. Probiotics in sauerkraut can be beneficial for the brain health. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has explained in numerous of his posts on social media that your gut health is directly related to your brain health. Sauerkraut helps in improve gut flora and also improves absorption of mood-regulating minerals from your diet. This can help in reducing stress and improving your brain health.
5. Digestion improving properties of sauerkraut can reduce incidence of acidity, gas and bloating.
6. Sauerkraut contains Vitamin K2. This nutrient plays an important role in improving bone health.
Also read: Getting Back Pain Or Knee Pain In Your 20s And 30s? Follow These 10 Tips To Strengthen Your Bones
How to prepare sauerkraut
Preparation of sauerkraut is quite simple and also easy on your pocket. All you need is a medium-sized green cabbage, salt (preferable non-iodised), 2-3 shredded carrots and 2-3 finely chopped garlic cloves. Both carrots and garlic are optional ingredients.
1. In case you are adding carrots and garlic, begin the preparation by adding them to a large bowl.
2. Shred the cabbage.
3. Add salt and try to mix it well. Mix until you see the brine being accumulated at the bottom of the bowl.
4. Place the mixture in a jar. Put a cabbage slice on the top of the mixture to avoid veggies floating on the surface.
Also read: These Homemade Fermented Probiotic Drinks Are Best For Your Health
5. Put the jar at room temperature in sunlight for around four weeks. Taste it after seven days if you feel like seeing how it is made. The longer you allow it to ferment, the stronger taste it will have.
Sauerkraut is an incredibly nutritious food with probiotics and beneficial vitamins that can take you a long way in terms of achieving good health. It is simple to make and is inexpensive. Have one tsp of it (or more) daily to improve your health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.