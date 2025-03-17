10 Health Benefits Of Probiotics To Your Kid's Diet
Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that support gut health by balancing the intestinal microbiome. These good bacteria are naturally found in fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and certain cheeses, as well as in probiotic supplements. Adding probiotics to a child's diet can be highly beneficial as they help with digestion, immunity, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health. Since a child's immune system is still developing, probiotics can play a key role in reducing infections, easing digestive issues like constipation or diarrhoea, and even improving mood and brain function. In this article, we outline some of the many benefits of adding probiotics to your kid's diet.
10 Benefits of adding probiotics to your kid's diet
1. Improves digestive health
Probiotics help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, promoting better digestion and nutrient absorption. They support the breakdown of food and prevent common digestive problems like constipation, bloating, and indigestion, ensuring that kids get the most out of their meals.
2. Boosts immunity & reduces infections
A significant portion of the immune system resides in the gut. By adding probiotics to a child's diet, you strengthen their immune defences, making them less susceptible to colds, flu, and infections. Probiotics can also reduce the severity and duration of common illnesses.
3. Prevents & treats diarrhoea
Probiotics are highly effective in managing antibiotic-induced diarrhoea and viral infections. They restore gut flora that gets disrupted by medications, ensuring a quicker recovery and preventing dehydration in kids suffering from diarrhoea.
4. Reduces the risk of allergies & eczema
Studies suggest that probiotics can lower the risk of allergies, asthma, and eczema in children by regulating the immune response. They help reduce inflammation and prevent the overreaction of the immune system.
5. Enhances nutrient absorption
A healthy gut microbiome improves the absorption of essential nutrients like calcium, iron, and B vitamins, which are crucial for growth and development. This ensures that kids get the full benefit of their diet and remain active and healthy.
6. Supports brain development & mood regulation
The gut and brain are closely connected, and probiotics can positively influence mood, cognitive function, and behaviour. By producing neurotransmitters like serotonin, probiotics help regulate mood, reducing anxiety, hyperactivity, and irritability in kids.
7. Reduces the risk of childhood obesity
An imbalance in gut bacteria can contribute to weight gain and metabolic issues. Probiotics help regulate appetite, improve metabolism, and reduce unhealthy cravings, making them beneficial in maintaining a healthy weight in children.
8. Aids in lactose digestion
Many kids have difficulty digesting lactose, leading to bloating, cramps, and diarrhoea. Probiotic strains like Lactobacillus help break down lactose, making dairy products easier to digest and reducing discomfort in lactose-intolerant children.
9. Promotes healthy skin & reduces acne
Probiotics play a role in maintaining skin health by reducing inflammation and balancing gut bacteria, which can help prevent acne, rashes, and skin infections in children. They also contribute to a glowing, clear complexion.
10. Supports a healthy sleep cycle
A well-balanced gut microbiome contributes to better sleep quality by regulating stress hormones and neurotransmitters. Probiotics can help kids sleep more soundly, which is essential for their overall growth, concentration, and well-being.
Ensuring a balanced gut microbiome from an early age sets the foundation for lifelong health benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
