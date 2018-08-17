Parsi New Year: History, Date And Ways To Celebrate A Healthy Parsi New Year
Parsi New Year 2018 falls on August 17. The festival is also known as Navroz and marks the beginning of Iranian calendar. Parsi New Year is considered to be a holy occasion within the Parsi community.
Parsi New Year 2018 falls on August 17
HIGHLIGHTS
- Parsi New Year can be celebrated in a healthy way
- You should take care of portion size while indulging in Parsi delicacies
- Avoid sweetened drinks and deep fried foods
A very happy, warm and welcoming New Year to the Parsi community! Parsi New Year 2018 falls on August 17. The festival is also known as Navroz and marks the beginning of Iranian calendar. Parsi New Year is considered to be a holy occasion within the Parsi community. As part of celebrations of Parsi New Year, Parsis indulge into merrymaking and are filled with a spirit of positivity. Parsis are known to follow Zoroastrianism and have their origins in Persia. The religion was found by Zarathustra.
According to the popular beliefs, Persian king Jamshed introduced Parsi calendar in order to honour Zarathustra. Parsi New Year is also known as Jamshed-i-Nowruz.
Also read: Take Rest For Good Health: Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Elaborates On The Power Of Rest For Living Healthy
Celebrations of Parsi New Year 2018
As is customary, celebration of Parsi New Year is done by dressing up in traditional Parsi attires and visiting fire temples. Prayers and offerings are made to fire through flowers, fruits, milk and sandalwood. Alongside, it is an essential aspect to pray for good health and well-being. People offer prayers for prosperity and seek forgiveness their sins.
Also read: 9 Healthy Ways To Celebrate
Homes are decorated with flowers and rangoli along with sumptuous food items. Popular dishes include berry pulao, saas ni machci, dhan dhar or dal chawal, methi sev dahi and many more. On this day, Parsians indulge in their favourite traditional delicacies.
But it is always better to not give in too much into indulgence and take prior care of health. Controlling portion size, trying only tasting portions of deep-fried foods and avoiding sugary drinks are some of the ways to avoid unnecessary hindrance to health in the name of celebration.
Also read: 7 Tips You Must Follow Every Day For A Healthy Heart
The day is important as it brings all close friends and family together. People come together to renew their spirit of love, prosperity and peace.
Parsi New Year is observed the Middle-East, Pakistan and even USA. In India, celebration of Parsi New Year are more predominant in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.