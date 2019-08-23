Does It Hurt When You Pee? Know What You Can Do About It
Painful urination might occur because of poor personal hygiene, or because of a serious underlying health condition. Here's what you can do if it hurts when you pee.
Painful urination can be caused because of kidney stones
HIGHLIGHTS
- Disturbance in pH balance of vagina can cause painful urination
- Avoid using harsh soaps and cleansers
- Drink sufficient water to prevent painful urination
Painful urination is medically termed as dysuria. The condition affects bladder and nearby parts of the body. Urinary tract infection (UTI), a sexually transmitted disease, kidney stones and ovarian cysts are common causes of painful urination. Both males and females can experience painful urination. Painful urination must not be ignored and should be checked by doctor immediately. In case you are experiencing symptoms apart from painful urination, you must inform the doctor about them. It will help in better diagnosis and appropriate treatment.
Painful urination: causes, treatment and risk factors
1. UTIs: UTI is the most common cause of painful urination. UTI can also cause pain in the side and back, frothy and foul-smelling urine. Drinking lots of water and cranberry juice are the best way to treat and prevent UTI.
Also read: 5 Super Effective Home Remedies For Urinary Infection
2. Kidney stones: Lack of drinking water can cause painful urination and kidney stone. Kidney stones can also make you experience fever, chills, excruciating pain and urinating only in small amounts.
3. Chemical sensitivity: Disturbing pH balance of the vagina can be a reason for painful urination. Douching, using vaginal lubricants, foamy soaps, and contraceptive foams can disturb pH balance of the vagina. It may also cause itching, swelling, redness and irritation of skin.
Also read: Do You Use Cleaners That Are Too Foamy? Here's Why You Must Stop Using Them Right Now!
4. Medication: Side effects of some medication include painful urination. These often include medicines that are prescribed for bladder cancer treatment, as per Medical News Today. Check with your doctor in case you feel painful urination is being caused by medication.
5. Ovarian cysts: Ovarian cysts can develop in one or both of the ovaries and sit on either side of the bladder. Ovarian cysts can also lead to unusual vaginal bleeding, painful periods, breast tenderness, pelvic pain, and lower back pain.
Also read: Rujuta Diwekar's Top 3 Guidelines For PCOD, Pain-Free Periods: Women, You Simply Cannot Miss These!
In case there's blood in your urine, pain in the side or back or unusual discharge from penis or vagina, visit the doctor instantly. Doctors are most likely to prescribe antibiotics to reduce symptoms. Do not forget to report all symptoms. In case painful urination is because of an underlying health condition, the doctor will proceed with the treatment accordingly. Avoid using harsh and foamy soaps and cleansers, and avoid douching. Drink lots of water, prefer using clean toilets as far as possible, practice personal hygiene and all these can together keep painful urination at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.