First Aid Tips For Dog Bites: What You Should Know
Here's what you should do if you or someone around you is bitten by a dog; whether it's a minor nip or a serious wound.
First Aid Tips For Dog Bites: What You Should Know
Dog bites are more common than many realise, especially in areas where pets and stray dogs interact frequently with people. While many bites are mild, others can cause deep wounds, infections, or transmit diseases like rabies. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), dog bites account for tens of millions of injuries annually, with children being the most frequent victims. Knowing how to give immediate first aid not only reduces complications but can also save lives. Here's what you should do if you or someone around you is bitten by a dog; whether it's a minor nip or a serious wound.
Why immediate first aid for dog bites is crucial
The WHO stresses that proper wound care and prompt action can significantly reduce the risk of rabies and other infections from dog bites. Acting within minutes of a bite can prevent bacteria from spreading into the bloodstream or tissues, thereby reducing the severity of the injury. First aid also prepares the wound for any necessary medical treatment that follows. Here are nine essential first aid tips for dog bites.
1. Stay calm and assess the situation
Before treating the wound, ensure that the environment is safe and the dog is no longer a threat. Try to remember details about the dog (size, breed, colour, behaviour, ownership status) as these will be important for medical care and potential reporting.
2. Wash the wound immediately
As per WHO guidelines, washing the bite site thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes is the most critical step. This helps remove saliva, dirt, and infectious agents. Use antiseptic solutions like povidone-iodine if available.
3. Control bleeding
Use a clean cloth or sterile gauze to apply gentle pressure on the wound. Elevate the injured area if possible. If bleeding is severe or does not stop within 10 minutes, seek immediate medical attention.
4. Avoid applying traditional remedies
Do not apply turmeric, oil, lime, or other home remedies. These can worsen the infection or interfere with proper wound cleaning. Always stick to clean water, soap, and antiseptics for first aid.
5. Cover the wound loosely
Once the bleeding stops and the area is clean, cover the wound with a sterile bandage or gauze pad to prevent contamination. Change the dressing regularly until a doctor evaluates the wound.
6. Seek medical care immediately
Even small bites can pose a risk. Visit a healthcare provider as soon as possible. Doctors may prescribe antibiotics to prevent infection and administer tetanus and rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) if needed, especially if the dog's vaccination status is unknown.
7. Report the incident
If the dog is a stray or behaving unusually, report the bite to local animal control authorities or municipal health departments. Tracking the dog is essential to assess the rabies risk and prevent future attacks on others.
8. Watch for signs of infection
Redness, swelling, pus, warmth, or increasing pain around the wound can indicate infection. Fever, chills, or swollen lymph nodes are more serious signs. Return to a doctor immediately if any of these symptoms of infection appear.
9. Educate children on dog safety
Many dog bites involve children under 15 years old. Teach children to avoid provoking dogs, stay calm around them, and never approach a dog that is eating, sleeping, or caring for puppies.
Dog bites can be traumatic, but with quick and proper first aid, most wounds heal without serious complications. Awareness and education are your best defences. As advised by the WHO, always treat dog bites as potential medical emergencies, especially in regions where rabies is prevalent. When in doubt, consult a healthcare professional and protect yourself and your loved ones with timely action.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.