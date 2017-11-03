4 Ways To Spice Up Your Sex Life After Having A Baby
No time for sex after having a baby? We'll tell you how to make time for it!
Here's how you can squeeze your sex life in your parent life
HIGHLIGHTS
- Having a baby surely adds some obstacles to your sex life
- You can make your babys nap-time as your personal quality time
- When you are short of time, you may try to cut down on foreplay
Imagine: Finally after months you plan to go close to your partner, planning to continue your under-the-sheets-activities again. As soon as you go close to him/her, you hear a sound; the baby starts crying again and is in need for something. Here goes the sex life after having a baby!
Having a baby surely adds some obstacles to your sex life, be it going close to your partner or the post-pregnancy effects in women. A lot of things change after this phase. Keeping other promotions in your life aside, this is one such promotion which will keep you busy for prolonged and odd hours. You will be up for too long and as and when you get time, it will be devoted to sleeping. But should that put an end to your sex life? Absolutely not!
Also read: Having Sex First Time After Pregnancy? 6 Helpful Tips
For continuing your sex life just as well as it was, privacy is a primary concern. But after you are blessed with a child, it may take you quite some time to get back on the groove. We have listed 4 ways of squeezing in your sex life in your parent life and maintaining that spark like before!
1. Allow others to look after your bundle of joy
So now that you are parents, your child will need your undivided attention. But you can take some time out for yourself too. How about a date-night for the couple and the baby can stay with a friend or a sibling while you enjoy some quality time and make love?
2. Baby's nap-time can be your time
You can make your baby's nap-time as your personal quality time. When he/she is sleeping, you can get busy; let other chores wait for a while!
3. Is the bed so necessary?
When it comes to lovemaking, the bed is not the sole place you need. You can even crash on the couch and experience closeness with your significant other, because the bed might disturb your baby and even make you sleepy.
4. No time for foreplay
So now that you are so short of time, the baby might wake up anytime, you may either not go all the way or even cut down on foreplay? Start with a mild and soft kiss and then get into the groove. Who knows, you may just find time for it after all!