ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  4 Ways To Spice Up Your Sex Life After Having A Baby

4 Ways To Spice Up Your Sex Life After Having A Baby

No time for sex after having a baby? We'll tell you how to make time for it!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 3, 2017 07:42 IST
2-Min Read
4 Ways To Spice Up Your Sex Life After Having A Baby

Here's how you can squeeze your sex life in your parent life

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Having a baby surely adds some obstacles to your sex life
  2. You can make your babys nap-time as your personal quality time
  3. When you are short of time, you may try to cut down on foreplay

Imagine: Finally after months you plan to go close to your partner, planning to continue your under-the-sheets-activities again. As soon as you go close to him/her, you hear a sound; the baby starts crying again and is in need for something. Here goes the sex life after having a baby!

Having a baby surely adds some obstacles to your sex life, be it going close to your partner or the post-pregnancy effects in women. A lot of things change after this phase. Keeping other promotions in your life aside, this is one such promotion which will keep you busy for prolonged and odd hours. You will be up for too long and as and when you get time, it will be devoted to sleeping. But should that put an end to your sex life? Absolutely not!

Also read: Having Sex First Time After Pregnancy? 6 Helpful Tips

sex life after having a baby

Photo Credit: iStock

For continuing your sex life just as well as it was, privacy is a primary concern. But after you are blessed with a child, it may take you quite some time to get back on the groove. We have listed 4 ways of squeezing in your sex life in your parent life and maintaining that spark like before!

1. Allow others to look after your bundle of joy

So now that you are parents, your child will need your undivided attention. But you can take some time out for yourself too. How about a date-night for the couple and the baby can stay with a friend or a sibling while you enjoy some quality time and make love?

2. Baby's nap-time can be your time

You can make your baby's nap-time as your personal quality time. When he/she is sleeping, you can get busy; let other chores wait for a while!

3. Is the bed so necessary?

When it comes to lovemaking, the bed is not the sole place you need. You can even crash on the couch and experience closeness with your significant other, because the bed might disturb your baby and even make you sleepy.

4. No time for foreplay

So now that you are so short of time, the baby might wake up anytime, you may either not go all the way or even cut down on foreplay? Start with a mild and soft kiss and then get into the groove. Who knows, you may just find time for it after all!



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------