5 Vitamin A Rich Foods For Healthy Eyesight

Some studies suggest that diets high in vitamin A may help reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.
Carrots are high in beta-carotene

Vitamin A is essential for good vision and helps the eye to see in low-light conditions. It supports the function of the cornea, which is the protective outer layer of the eye. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, a deficiency in vitamin A can lead to night blindness. Some studies suggest that diets high in vitamin A may help reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Several foods are good sources of vitamin A which can help improve eye health in many ways. Keep reading to know some of the best sources.

Vitamin A-rich foods for better eyesight



1. Carrots

A classic source, carrots are high in beta-carotene, which your body converts to vitamin A. Carrots are also rich in fibre, potassium and antioxidants.



2. Leafy greens

Leafy greens vegetables especially kale and spinach contain both vitamin A and other antioxidants that are beneficial for eye health.

3. Eggs

Eggs are a good source of protein as well as vitamin A. The yolks are a good source of vitamin A which can help improve vision.

4. Dairy products

Most dairy products are good sources of retinol, the active form of vitamin A. From milk to cheese, you can find vitamin A in a bunch of dairy products.

5. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are well-packed with beta-carotene and many other essential nutrients. Sweet potatoes support healthy vision, improve gut health, boost immunity and much more.

Other nutrients that are good for your eyes

Many vitamins and nutrients help support your eye function. Some of these include: vitamins E, C, B6, B9, and B12, omega-3 fatty acids, thiamine and riboflavin.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

