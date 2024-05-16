Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How Olive Oil Helps Boost Brain Health; Know Other Health Benefits

A recent study has highlighted that consuming olive oil can help lower your risk of dying from dementia.
Olive oil is loaded with antioxidants which can help fight against free radicals

Olive oil is extracted from the olive fruit. It is well-known for its unique health benefits and beneficial compounds. Olive oil is rich in monosaturated fatty acids which makes it a healthy choice. These fatty acids are known to reduce cholesterol levels and contain anti-inflammatory properties. Olive oil is commonly used for cooking. It is also used as a dressing in cold dishes like salads. Many foods are also topped with some olive oil. not many know that olive oil is good for the brain as well as memory. Studies have also highlighted the link between the two. Keep reading to know more and other health benefits of consuming olive oil.

Olive oil: Here's how it is beneficial to your brain health

Olive oil is the main element of a Mediterranean diet which can offer numerous health benefits. A recent study has highlighted that consuming olive oil can help lower your risk of dying from dementia.



The study published in the JAMA Network Open revealed that consumption of at least half a tablespoon of olive oil is associated with a 28 percent lower risk of dying from dementia, as compared to those who never or rarely consumed olive oil.

Many other previous studies also suggest that olive oil can help reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and depression.



Other benefits of consuming olive oil

1. Boosts heart health: Olive oil can boost overall heart health by reducing cholesterol levels, improving blood pressure and enhancing the function of blood vessels.

2. Rich in antioxidants: Olive oil is loaded with antioxidants which can help fight against free radicals.

3. Contains anti-inflammatory properties: Too much inflammation is harmful to your health. Olive oil contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help lower inflammation.

4. Reduces risk of several diseases: Several studies suggest that olive oil can help reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes, arthritis, heart conditions and certain cancers.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

