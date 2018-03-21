7 Best Home Remedies For Hair Breakage
No one likes to look at their hairbrush and see lots of hair entangled in them. The sight of hair breakage is horrific enough to give you sleepless nights. Those strands of hair may rest in peace, but looking at them would certainly not allow you to rest peacefully. And all this is plainly attributed to our sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy habits. There are medicines and supplements to curb hair loss but that would be a financial disaster altogether. In such a scenario, you must turn to home remedies.
Home remedies for hair breakage are the simplest, most cost-effective and safest techniques for preventing hair breakage. The best part about them is the fact that you need not run errands to look for the appropriate ingredients required. So here's a list of the 7 best home remedies which can prevent hair breakage. Take a look.
1. Egg mask
One of the best home remedies for hair is using eggs. Using eggs solely is effective enough to condition your hair and prevent them from breaking easily. And if you combine them with other natural remedies, it could work wonders for your hair. To begin with, you can prepare an egg hair mask by combining eggs with essential oils. Beat the two together till they combine and apply on your hair. Let it sit for an hour and then wash it off. You could also mix eggs with henna and apply that for a distinct color in your hair.
Hair usually breaks due to lack of nutrition. To meet that requirement, you can give your hair a nice hot oil massage. You could do it with coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil or any other oil. It works by moisturizing your hair from the roots and repairs damage, thereby preventing them from breaking easily. You could also add some vitamin E to it to maximize the benefits. Massage your hair thoroughly with some warm oil and cover your hair with a towel. Then go off to sleep and wash your hair in the morning.
3. Olive oil, mayonnaise pack
Mayo is yummy on the sandwich and nourishing for your hair. Applying it on your hair has a number of benefits to offer. Just mix some mayonnaise with some olive oil and white vinegar to make a smooth mask. Apply it on your hair directly and let it rest till it dries off. Now wash it off with carbonated water. Olive oil and mayonnaise will nourish your hair thoroughly and vinegar will prevent them from entangling and breaking easily.
4. Mix vitamin E with your shampoo
Vitamin E can do wonders for your skin and hair. Bring some vitamin E capsules from a pharmacy, pinch a hole in them and extract its oil. Mix this oil with your shampoo. Now use your shampoo as you normally do it. This way you will keep your hair clean while providing them with an additional boost of nutrition. Within a month you will notice the difference.
5. Onion juice
Onion juice is definitely one of the best ways to prevent hair breakage. Cutting and chopping it down to extract the juice can give you some tears but it is all worth the effort. This sulfur-rich vegetable helps in boosting the growth of baby hair and strengthens them from the roots. This way your hair will not break too easily. Extract the juice and apply it directly to your hair. Let it rest for 30 minutes and then wash it off.
6. Banana hair mask
Bananas can also work wonders for your hair. Proteins, fats and potassium content of bananas are good enough to strengthen your hair and prevent them from breaking too easily. Take two ripe bananas and blend them with some olive oil and honey. Apply this mask to your hair and cover them properly. Allow it to rest for 15 minutes. Now wash your hair thoroughly. This remedy will leave you with thick, glossy hair.
7. Aloe vera hair mask
Aloe vera is popular for its benefits for your hair and skin. Its moisturizing, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties prevent dandruff and hair breakage. All you need to do is combine some aloe vera gel with almond oil. Mix equal portions of these two thoroughly and apply it to your hair and scalp. Allow it to rest for 30 minutes and then wash it off. You could also apply the gel directly on your hair.
