Home »  Living Healthy »  Tips To Get Rid Of Premature Greying Of Hair

Tips To Get Rid Of Premature Greying Of Hair

Here are eight tips to help combat premature greying.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Apr 15, 2025 11:01 IST
3-Min Read
Tips To Get Rid Of Premature Greying Of Hair

Tips To Get Rid Of Pre-Mature Greying Of Hair

Premature greying of hair can be distressing, especially when it begins as early as your 20s or 30s. While ageing naturally causes hair to lose its pigment, several other factors; such as genetics, stress, nutritional deficiencies, and hormonal imbalances,  may accelerate this process. According to the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), lifestyle and diet play a significant role in maintaining healthy hair pigmentation. Fortunately, by addressing the underlying causes, you can prevent further greying and even improve your hair health. Here are eight tips to help combat premature greying.

Understanding the causes of pre-mature greying of hair

Premature greying occurs when the pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) stop producing melanin. Lifestyle habits, stress, or low levels of vitamins like B12 and biotin can speed up this loss. Managing these causes is the first step toward prevention. Here are 8 tips to prevent premature greying of hair.



RELATED STORIES
related

Health Benefits Of Gaming In Young Adults

Let's explore the health benefits of gaming in young adults and the best practices for balanced gameplay.

related

Diet Plan For Weight Loss In Summers

Here is an optimal diet plan for weight-loss in summers.

1. Load up on vitamin B12 and iron

A deficiency in vitamin B12 is one of the most common causes of premature greying. Low iron levels may also contribute. Include foods like eggs, dairy, leafy greens, legumes, and fortified cereals in your diet to boost these nutrients. You may also consider supplements after consulting a doctor.



2. Add more antioxidants to your plate

Oxidative stress damages hair follicles and accelerates greying. Foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, dark chocolate, green tea, and nuts, help neutralise free radicals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also highlights the importance of antioxidant-rich diets for cellular health.

3. Apply coconut oil and curry leaves

This traditional remedy is backed by anecdotal evidence and used widely in India. Curry leaves contain antioxidants and vitamin B, which support melanin production. Massaging the scalp with coconut oil infused with curry leaves can improve scalp health and slow down greying.

4. Quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption

Toxins in cigarettes and excessive alcohol lead to oxidative stress, which damages melanocytes. The Mayo Clinic warns that smoking significantly increases the likelihood of premature hair greying, especially in young adults.

5. Manage chronic stress levels

Long-term stress has been shown to deplete stem cells in hair follicles, leading to greying. Practice yoga, meditation, or breathing exercises regularly. Even 10 minutes of mindfulness a day can make a difference to your overall hair health.

6. Check for thyroid imbalances

Thyroid disorders, particularly hypothyroidism, are linked with premature greying. If you're experiencing fatigue, dry skin, and hair thinning alongside greying, it's worth consulting a healthcare provider to check thyroid hormone levels.

7. Use amla (Indian gooseberry) treatments

Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Drinking amla juice or applying amla oil can rejuvenate hair follicles. It also improves melanin production, potentially helping in the repigmentation of greying hair.

8. Avoid harsh hair treatments and chemicals

Excessive colouring, straightening, or perming damages the hair shaft and follicles. Choose natural hair care products free from parabens, sulphates, and ammonia to minimise damage and support hair health.

Premature greying may not always be reversible, but its progression can be slowed with the right care and awareness. By focusing on nutrition, managing stress, and using natural remedies, you can support melanin production and overall hair vitality. As per the Indian Dermatology Online Journal, prevention works best when action is taken early. Listen to your body, and your hair, and nourish it from within.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases