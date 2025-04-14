Tips To Get Rid Of Premature Greying Of Hair
Here are eight tips to help combat premature greying.
Tips To Get Rid Of Pre-Mature Greying Of Hair
Premature greying of hair can be distressing, especially when it begins as early as your 20s or 30s. While ageing naturally causes hair to lose its pigment, several other factors; such as genetics, stress, nutritional deficiencies, and hormonal imbalances, may accelerate this process. According to the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), lifestyle and diet play a significant role in maintaining healthy hair pigmentation. Fortunately, by addressing the underlying causes, you can prevent further greying and even improve your hair health. Here are eight tips to help combat premature greying.
Understanding the causes of pre-mature greying of hair
Premature greying occurs when the pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) stop producing melanin. Lifestyle habits, stress, or low levels of vitamins like B12 and biotin can speed up this loss. Managing these causes is the first step toward prevention. Here are 8 tips to prevent premature greying of hair.
1. Load up on vitamin B12 and iron
A deficiency in vitamin B12 is one of the most common causes of premature greying. Low iron levels may also contribute. Include foods like eggs, dairy, leafy greens, legumes, and fortified cereals in your diet to boost these nutrients. You may also consider supplements after consulting a doctor.
2. Add more antioxidants to your plate
Oxidative stress damages hair follicles and accelerates greying. Foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, dark chocolate, green tea, and nuts, help neutralise free radicals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also highlights the importance of antioxidant-rich diets for cellular health.
3. Apply coconut oil and curry leaves
This traditional remedy is backed by anecdotal evidence and used widely in India. Curry leaves contain antioxidants and vitamin B, which support melanin production. Massaging the scalp with coconut oil infused with curry leaves can improve scalp health and slow down greying.
4. Quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption
Toxins in cigarettes and excessive alcohol lead to oxidative stress, which damages melanocytes. The Mayo Clinic warns that smoking significantly increases the likelihood of premature hair greying, especially in young adults.
5. Manage chronic stress levels
Long-term stress has been shown to deplete stem cells in hair follicles, leading to greying. Practice yoga, meditation, or breathing exercises regularly. Even 10 minutes of mindfulness a day can make a difference to your overall hair health.
6. Check for thyroid imbalances
Thyroid disorders, particularly hypothyroidism, are linked with premature greying. If you're experiencing fatigue, dry skin, and hair thinning alongside greying, it's worth consulting a healthcare provider to check thyroid hormone levels.
7. Use amla (Indian gooseberry) treatments
Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Drinking amla juice or applying amla oil can rejuvenate hair follicles. It also improves melanin production, potentially helping in the repigmentation of greying hair.
8. Avoid harsh hair treatments and chemicals
Excessive colouring, straightening, or perming damages the hair shaft and follicles. Choose natural hair care products free from parabens, sulphates, and ammonia to minimise damage and support hair health.
Premature greying may not always be reversible, but its progression can be slowed with the right care and awareness. By focusing on nutrition, managing stress, and using natural remedies, you can support melanin production and overall hair vitality. As per the Indian Dermatology Online Journal, prevention works best when action is taken early. Listen to your body, and your hair, and nourish it from within.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.