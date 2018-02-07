5 Reasons Why You Must Use Lavender Oil For Your Hair
Lavender essential oil is full of useful compounds which are helpful in relieving pain and migraine.
Lavender essential oil is known to promote hair growth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lavender oil has a calming affect
- Lavender oil reduces skin inflammation
- Lavender oil may prevent hair lice
In the present times, essential oils are being used for multiple purposes. And one essential oil which is great for your hair is the essential oil of lavender oil. The essential oil of lavender is made directly from lavender plant. With the help of special distilling techniques, lavender essential oil is full of useful compounds which are helpful in relieving pain and migraine. Speaking of its hair care benefits, lavender essential oil is known to promote hair growth and have a calming effect on the scalp.
Following are the benefits of using lavender essential oil for hair:
1. It prevents or kills hair lice
Studies have found that lavender oil can help in keeping hair lice at bay. It also has properties that could kill hair lice. However, these studies were conducted by combining lavender oil with tea tree oil.
2. Lavender oil reduces inflammation of the skin
Lavender oil can be helpful in treating infections of the scalp and scalp dryness. It helps in reducing inflammation and also speeds up the healing process.
Also read: Do You Know How Shoe Flower Curbs Hair Loss?
3. Promotes hair growth
Lavender essential oil recently gained popularity for its benefits on hair. According to a study conducted in 2016, lavender oil applied on mice made them grow more hair than usual. The hair of the mice also grew thicker and faster than normal. It is said that lavender oil may help in treating pattern baldness. But more comprehensive studies are required to prove this claim.
4. Lavender oil has calming effect and smells great
The soothing aroma of lavender oil can help in calming down your nervous system. People tend to feel more relaxed, pleasurable and enhanced mood after applying lavender oil on hair.
5. Lavender oil is antimicrobial
According to a 2014 review of lavender, it has antimicrobial properties which help in preventing growth of bacteria and fungi. When lavender oil is applied on hair or scalp, it helps in preventing common scalp issues like itchy scalp, dandruff and infections.
Also read: 6 Things You Should Know About Hair Transplants
How to apply lavender oil on hair
1. You can also add lavender oil to your hair care products like shampoos and conditioners. But add it only in limited quantities to be on the safer side.
2. To apply lavender oil, the best way is to dilute it with other essential oil such as coconut oil or jojoba oil. You can either, apply oil and let it stay overnight by wrapping your hair in a towel, or leave it for 5 to 10 minutes and then going for a head bath.
Also read: Now Beat Hair Loss With The PRP Therapy
Side effects of using lavender oil
1. Inhale lavender oil with caution in case you are on sedatives or anti-depressants. They may make you feel drowsy and excessively sleepy.
2. Make sure that you do not apply a lot of essential oil on your skin. It can lead to skin irritation. Lavender oil should be applied on hair by diluting it with carrier oil, and it should be used only in limited quantities.
3. Never ingest essential oils or get them in your eyes. Wash your eyes immediately in case essential oils enter your eyes.
4. In case you get skin rashes and irritation despite the above, stop using lavender oil as you might be allergic to lavender.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------