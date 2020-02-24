Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Gives 5 Tips To Control Your Food Choices
Cravings: Are you guilty of scrolling randomly on your cell phone while eating? Well, you need to stop that! Distracted eating not only prompts you to eat more, but it also reduces your ability to appreciate the flavours or taste in the food preparations.
Do not indulge into emotional eating and be mindful about the food choices you make
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid eating out of boredom
- Indulge in your favourite foods occasionally
- Do not let your emotions affect your food choices
Food is definitely the fuel our body needs in order to perform various functions like breathing, digestion, maintaining heart rate, nourishing each and every cell along with performing the day to day activities. But, how many of us actually have the will power to control our food choices even after knowing that lack of nutrients or excess of junk food can give rise to a wide range of chronic diseases? Keep reading to know some basics of food psychology you can adapt to make the most of your food.
Tips to control your cravings and make smart food choices
1. Be attentive when you eat
Are you guilty of scrolling randomly on your cell phone while eating? Well, you need to stop that! Distracted eating not only prompts you to eat more, but it also reduces your ability to appreciate the flavours or taste in the food preparations. And, it is a sure-shot way to gain weight without realising it. It takes your brain at least 20 minutes to signal "I am full" and if you are not paying attention, you won't process that information.
Also read: Here's How Mindfulness Can Help You Curb Cravings
2. Don't eat out of boredom
Many of us tend to eat out of boredom to break the monotony. Eating palatable food is related to the pleasure principle and it automatically makes you feel better. But, you need to understand that food should not be made the tool of breaking out of boredom as it will load you with unwanted calories or may lead to weight gain. Instead, try indulging in some hobbies or go for a short walk.
3. Don't limit your food range
Many of us give up on our favourite foods in order to attain the desired body shape. While, it might work for a few, but most of us tend to overindulge in those guilty food pleasures. The reason? More you try to distract yourself form something, the more you will be pulled towards it- a very basic trait of human psychology. So, instead of completely depriving yourself, allow yourself to indulge in your favourite foods occasionally. You can also make smart food choices by opting for healthier variants. And remember, portion control is the key!
Also read: Here's How The Gymnema Plant Could Curb Sugar Cravings
4. Say no to emotional eating
Having emotional turmoil? Let's go out and eat! Feeling dejected? Let's order some food! Does this sound any familiar to you? A lot of us give way to emotional eating as a means of making ourselves feel good. But, it surely isn't long-lasting because once the food is over, you are back to your old emotional state. Stop making food away to overpower your emotions because it simply cannot! In fact, emotional eating makes you gobble more than usual and it will only add up to your miseries. Be wise and deal with your emotions practically instead of ordering your favourite fries.
5. Learn to celebrate without food
Any special occasion be it wedding anniversary, birthdays, promotions or get-togethers- we often tend to celebrate it with food because celebrating with food has become integral to our systems. You order a cake, pizza, soft drinks, and fried snacks and soon it becomes a whole lot of unhealthy gathering without you even realising it. So, why not next time celebrate through some games, events, mini-vacations, gardening, or karaoke. Yes, you can definitely serve some healthy snacks in between!
Also read: Do You Get Midnight Hunger Pangs? Here Are The Causes!
Opt for these amazing food psychology tricks to enjoy your food and reap on the maximum benefits it offers.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.