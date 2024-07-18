Nutritionist Demonstrates 5 Ways To Curb Midnight Cravings
The nutritionist advised viewers to stock up on nuts, seeds, yogurt and veggies for midnight cravings.
Instead of opting for unhealthy foods, follow tips listed below for better health and diet
How many times have you woken up in the middle of the night craving a bowl of ice cream or that last piece of cake? You sneakily enter the kitchen, open the refrigerator and devour anything you find in it. If you nod your head in absolute agreement, then we have to burst the bubble for you. You are experiencing midnight cravings when a strong desire to eat something grips you late at night. Midnight cravings although quite common can cause more harm than you think. After you are done snacking on unhealthy food items, the feeling of guilt may make you conscious or worried. What's more, midnight cravings can disrupt your sleep cycle and force you to derail from healthy eating habits.
Don't worry, please. We have nutritionist Pooja Malhotra with 5 effective ways to curb these midnight cravings. She has also offered healthier solutions. According to her, late-night cravings can be induced due to boredom, stress, or munching alone with late-night movies or shows. An inadequate diet, eating too little protein or carbs, and having dinner too early or in small quantity can also be the causes of midnight cravings. However, whatever the cause for midnight cravings, stocking up on healthy options can be a saviour.
5 Ways to alleviate mid-night cravings
The nutritionist claims that it is important to learn to differentiate between hunger and thirst.
Make sure to include an adequate amount of protein for all main meals.
If you end up sleeping very late, then avoid having a very early dinner. But have your dinner latest by 9 pm.
If the gap between your dinner and bedtime is more than 3 hours, then stock up on healthy alternatives such as nuts, seeds, yogurt, and veggies instead of eating sugary food items.
Avoid any sugary or carb-rich snacks at midnight.
Finally, you must learn to differentiate between biological hunger and stress-induced psychological hunger. It will enable you to make better food decisions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.