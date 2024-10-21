Luke Coutinho Reveals Why Listening To Your Hunger Cues Is Essential For Health
As per Luke Coutinho, we should eat only when our body signals true hunger.
Hunger is a natural signal from the body indicating the need for nutrition and energy. In today's fast-paced world, we often ignore these signals, eating based on our schedules rather than hunger. To shed light on this issue, lifestyle guru Luke Coutinho shared a video on Instagram, advising that we should eat only when our body signals true hunger. He emphasises, “When you allow yourself to feel hunger mindfully, amazing things happen in your body, all backed by science.” Addressing concerns about whether this might lead to overeating, Luke clarifies, “Not necessarily! In fact, embracing hunger can help you digest better & know when to stop. Greed & gluttony stem more from emotional triggers, not from true hunger.” He suggests practising mindful eating, adding, “Try this approach: Eat when you're genuinely hungry. Embrace the experience gracefully—whether that's for 15, 20, or even 30 minutes. Use common sense & listen to your body.”
Allowing yourself to feel hunger mindfully can provide amazing benefits, such as:
1. Boost growth hormones
Feeling hunger can increase growth hormone levels, which aids in muscle repair, skin health and regeneration.
2. Better blood sugar control
Allowing for periods of hunger can improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels, essential for maintaining energy and reducing cravings.
3. Enhanced digestion
When your body anticipates food, it releases pancreatic enzymes, optimising digestion and enhancing nutrient absorption. Your digestive system is primed and ready to break down food.
4. Cellular regeneration
Hunger activates autophagy, a process where your body breaks down old or damaged cells, promoting healing and rejuvenation. This is crucial for reducing inflammation and maintaining overall health.
5. Mindful eating
Experiencing hunger reconnects you with your body's natural rhythms, helping you distinguish between physical and emotional hunger. This awareness can foster healthier eating habits and better appetite regulation.
Luke Coutinho warns, “Hunger is not starvation. Be mindful of not letting it escalate to you being hangry.” He also mentions, “This isn't for everyone. If you have specific health conditions, like being a kidney or diabetic patient or having highly acidic levels, please listen to your body's needs & eat according to your routine.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
