Do You Have Cold Or Flu? Include These Three Food Items In Your Diet
Nmami Agarwal shares three important food items that will help you get rid of the seasonal cold or flu.
Garlic helps boost immunity and reduces symptoms of cold and flu
After experiencing the blazing heat, it's finally the monsoon that's giving us some respite and making us happy. However, the fear of catching a cold, or fever has started lurking around. A seasonal transition of this kind doesn't always have an immediate positive impact on the human body, right? Many people take time to adjust to the weather and remain healthy through the changing seasons. These days, a lot of people are suffering from a cold, cough, or viral infections as well. And, if these health issues are also troubling you, don't worry. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has come up with certain solutions. She shares a video on Instagram talking about three food items that you need to include in your diet to beat cold and flu.
According to Nmami, you must savour the following food items if you have a cold and flu:
1. Soup
Nothing compares to the joy of relishing a delicious, warm soup when you are down with flu. The warmth of soups will reduce congestion and, it's an easy-to-eat source of vitamins and minerals.
2. Garlic
Garlic has many medicinal properties. It is regularly used in Indian delicacies and even medicines. Garlic enhances immune function and it also decreases the severity of cold and flu.
3. Coconut water
While you have a cold or flu, you just don't feel like drinking water or eating much. During such times, coconut water can come to your rescue. Coconut water is great for hydration so it sort of, helps you balance the requirement of water in the body. You constantly need to replenish your electrolyte so it's great for that as well. Coconut water is also an easy source of energy.
In the video, Nmami also states that apart from these three, you can include protein-rich food items including chicken, eggs, fruits and vegetables, and Indian spices, into your diet.
Nmami Agarwal often focuses on home remedies that can help you deal with different health problems. In one of her previous videos, she shares three home remedies to deal with cough, common among people these days. If the cough is troubling you, gargle with salt and water. Nmami says that this process is one effective solution for killing bacteria and also easing the pain. You can make it by mixing half a tablespoon of salt in a glass of water. Nmami further advises sipping on ginger water. She says that ginger's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can actually help you fight cough. The nutritionist also suggests opting for a Betadine gargle.
Now with these effective tips for cold, cough and flu, you should be able to deal with the health issues easily.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
