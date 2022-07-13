Here Are The Three Simple Home Remedies You Need To Know For Cough
Nmami Agarwal shares three simple home remedies that will help you get rid of cough.
Ginger in hot water can help reduce cough
You may have seen your mother or grandmother making you try various home remedies to deal with cold or cough. Well, yes, many Indians still swear by those grandma-approved hacks to curb some health problems. These household "nuskhe" go a long way in treating seasonal colds and coughs, at times. On similar lines, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a post on Instagram highlighting effective remedies. She drops a post discussing three effective home remedies that can help you deal with cough. Sometimes, when you think the health issue isn't serious and can be easily tackled at home, these remedies go a long way in supporting you.
Nmami Agarwal shares the following three home remedies to deal with cough:
1. Gargle with salt water
Nmami says a simple way to ease cough is to gargle with salt water. Now, this solution is effective in killing bacteria and also easing the pain. To make one at home, mix half a teaspoon of salt and one glass of warm water.
2. Sip on ginger water
Ginger can work wonders for cough. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can actually help you get rid of cough.
3. Betadine gargle
Again, Namami states that this solution is effective in killing bacteria, easing the pain and loosening up the mucus. So, when the cough is at the initial stage, start with these three simple home remedies to prevent cough aggravation.
Take a look:
Hope these home remedies by Nmami Agarwal help you in your day-to-day life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
