Nmami Agarwal Tells You What To Consume If You Are Having Muscle Soreness After Exercising
Nmami Agarwal shares a food fact that will help you deal with exercise-induced muscle pain.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and reduce muscle soreness
If you follow a workout regime, you must be aware of muscle soreness. Isn't it? And, everyone, who has just started exercising or does it regularly, can relate to it. It happens because of the stress put on muscles after working out. Although it's healthy and nothing major to worry about, it still makes you feel uncomfortable and takes away your motivation to exercise. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, through a post on Instagram, shares an interesting food fact that will help you deal with muscle soreness. Nmami says, “Ginger can reduce exercise-induced muscle pain by 25 percent. Yes, it is anti-inflammatory so, it reduces the muscle pain caused because of exercise.” Further, she advises that next time, after exercising, if you have muscle soreness, don't forget to savour ginger water.
Take a look:
Nmami Agarwal often shares different health-related tips through videos on Instagram. She discusses the connection between the glycemic index of food and acne. Speaking about it, she says there are certain food items that increase blood sugar levels more quickly than others. She states when blood sugar rises, it causes blood to release insulin-like growth factor-1 hormone. Now, if this is released in abundance, it causes oil glands to produce more sebum, further increasing the risk of developing acne and inflammation. She also suggests that food items with low GI, can improve and prevent acne. While food items like white rice, white bread, pasta, and sugar have a high GI, whole grains, unprocessed fruits and vegetables, and legumes are low GI foods.
As per Nmami Agarwal, there are some common signs that may be an indication that your body is facing some deficiency. She says that brittle nails and thinning of hair show a deficiency of Vitamin B7. Also known as biotin, vitamin B7 helps in the conversion of food to energy. Although it's rare, Vitamin B7 deficiency isn't non-existent. This condition may also exhibit various other symptoms including fatigue, perpetual tiredness, muscle pain and a tingling sensation in the hands and feet. So, to obtain vitamin B7, you can have eggs, fish, meat, nuts, seeds, dairy products, sweet potato, cauliflower, and yeast.
Do follow the health-related tips by Nmami Agarwal and try to lead a healthy life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
