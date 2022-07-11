White Rice to Sugar, Nutritionist Lists Down Food Items That Provoke Acne
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests including food items with a low glycemic index like whole grains & legumes in the diet.
White rice may worsen or cause acne
We all have our share of struggles with acne. It is a skin condition that happens when the hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells. Acne is visible on the face, forehead, chest, shoulders, and even the upper back.
Acne is quite common among teenagers, adults also tend to get acne during their 30s, 40s, or even 50s. This is called adult acne. In some cases, the acne may go away, following treatment, but at times it can be persistent.
Along with acne treatment, a good skincare routine, and proper hydration is needed. And, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in her latest Instagram video, is talking about some food items with a low glycemic index that can be added to the diet.
Nmami first explains the link between the glycemic index of food and acne. According to the nutritionist, they are certain food items that increase blood sugar levels more quickly as compared to others. When blood sugar rises, Nmami says, “it causes blood to release insulin-like growth factor-1 hormone.” If this hormone is released in abundance, it causes oil glands to produce more sebum, further increasing the risk of acne and inflammation. She also adds that a diet with simple sugar or containing food items with low GI, can not only improve but also prevent acne.
Now, you must be wondering what are the food items with low and high glycemic index. The list includes white rice, white bread, pasta, and sugar have a high GI, while whole grains, unprocessed fruits and vegetables, and legumes are low GI foods.
Along with the diet, other reasons that may cause acne include hormonal imbalance especially in women, stress, or side effects of certain medicines and medical conditions (like PCOS). Family history can also be the reason for recurring acne problems.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
