Nutritionist Shares 5 Simple Tips To Get Back On Track
After the festivities, with all the indulgent meals, sweets, and social gatherings, stepping on the scale can be a daunting experience. The post-festive season often leaves many of us worried about the numbers we'll see. But instead of succumbing to guilt or panic, it's important to approach this period with a healthy mindset and a plan for getting back on track. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared 5 essential tips to help you lose weight the healthy way. These tips are designed to help you shed those extra pounds without stressing yourself out.
Manage stress levels
Stress is one of the biggest contributors to weight gain, says Nmami Agarwal. High stress leads to an increase in cortisol, a hormone that encourages overeating and weight retention. Managing stress is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. To reduce stress, prioritise self-care and relaxation. Practices like mindfulness, meditation, and taking breaks throughout the day can create mental space for relaxation. When stress is under control, weight loss becomes much more achievable.
Get moving and create a calorie deficit
Nmami Agarwal says that exercise is key to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. Aim for daily physical activity, whether it's hitting the gym, going for a walk, or simply getting in 10,000 steps a day. Regular exercise helps you create a calorie deficit, which is essential for weight loss. It also boosts your metabolism and supports overall well-being. Whether you're doing strength training or cardio, consistency is more important than intensity, so Nmami Agarwal suggests finding a routine that works for you and stick with it.
Swap calorie-dense snacks for lighter options
One of the easiest ways to reduce unnecessary calorie intake is by swapping out calorie-dense snacks for healthier alternatives, says the nutritionist. Instead of reaching for chips, cookies, or sugary treats, opt for nutrient-rich, low-calorie snacks like fresh fruits, roasted chickpeas (chana), or foxnuts (makhana). These snacks will not only satisfy your hunger but will also keep you fuller for longer, preventing overeating and supporting your weight loss goals.
Add protein to every meal
Protein is an essential nutrient for weight loss, says Nmami Agarwal. It helps to build muscle, boost metabolism, and keep you feeling full longer. Nutritionist Agarwal recommends including at least 20 grams of protein in each meal. Good sources of protein include lentils, Greek yoghurt, paneer, eggs, and legumes. Incorporating protein into your meals ensures steady energy levels and helps you avoid unhealthy cravings throughout the day.
Try cinnamon & ajwain water for better digestion
Digestive health plays a significant role in weight management, according to Nmami Agarwal. To improve digestion and reduce bloating, try drinking a simple blend of cinnamon and ajwain (carom seeds) water after meals. This natural remedy can help soothe your digestive system, making it easier for your body to process food efficiently. A well-functioning digestive system supports better nutrient absorption and contributes to overall weight loss efforts.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
