Expert Shares Signs Of Vitamin Deficiency That Affects Nails And Hair
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains the signs of vitamin deficiency through a new Instagram post.
Jaggery can help cure vitamin deficiency
Many of us who suffer from hair thinning and brittle nails should not overlook these issues. If these hair and skin conditions persist, they may point to a serious underlying health issue. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has placed the spotlight on these problems and linked them to vitamin deficiency. The deficiency of certain vitamins in the body can affect our physiological and morphological processes and features, she says. This includes poor hair and nail quality. In a social media post, the nutritionist discusses how hair thinning and brittle nails can be important signs of vitamin deficiency.
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains that hair thinning and brittle nails may be caused by the deficiency of Vitamin B7. This vitamin is also known as biotin and helps in the conversion of food to energy. Vitamin B7 deficiency is a rare occurrence. But that doesn't mean it is non-existent. Some people may suffer from this rare vitamin deficiency, Nmami Agarwal adds. The symptoms include the following features:
- Brittle nails
- Thinning of hair
- Splitting of hair
The condition can also exhibit some other symptoms. These include:
- Fatigue
- Perpetual Tiredness
- Muscle pain
- Tingling sensation in hands and feet
Like any other vitamin deficiency, vitamin B7 deficiency can also be treated by providing the nutrient to the body. To increase vitamin B7 absoprtion, you can choose to include these foods in your diet:
- Eggs
- Fish
- Meat
- Dairy products
- Nuts
- Seeds
- Sweet potato
- Cauliflower
- Yeast
Here is Nmami Agarwal's video:
Another health problem that people often deal with is acidity. Nmami Agarwal, in a separate post, discusses the kinds of foods that can keep acidity at bay. She suggests a list of four foods that can be consumed to manage acidity. Take a look:
1. Jaggery
The potassium and magnesium content in jaggery helps relieve acidity.
2. Black cumin seeds
Have it raw or boiled in water to relieve your stomach of acidity.
3. Ajwain
Ajwain or carom seeds are great home remedies to treat acidity and flatulence.
4. Fennel seeds
One teaspoon of fennel seeds in warm water can keep acidity at bay.
It is always advisable to consult a doctor in case of any issues that persist for a long time, including the more harmless symptoms such as hair loss and brittle nails.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.