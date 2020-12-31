ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  New Year's Eve: Prepare These Last-Minute Healthy Snacks For Your House Party

New Year's Eve: Prepare These Last-Minute Healthy Snacks For Your House Party

New year party: Are you confused what to prepare for your house party? Here are some healthy and quick options you must try.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 31, 2020 07:57 IST
2-Min Read
New Years Eve: Prepare These Last-Minute Healthy Snacks For Your House Party

You can add veggie sticks, multigrain muffins or nuts to your party menu

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Prepare healthy snacks for your in house New Year party
  2. A carrot cake is a healthy option to prepare
  3. Use natural sweeteners like dates while preparing desserts

New Year: 2021 is almost here! A new year gives you hope and a new beginning. Due to the ongoing pandemic, many are celebrating New Year's Eve at home with friends and family. Celebrating the beginning of a new year involves enjoying good food. If you are planning a house party, you can choose some quick yet healthy snack to celebrate this day. Here are some quick snacks you can prepare at home in no time. These are low-calorie as well as healthy which you can eat guilt-free!

New Year's Eve: Prepare these healthy quick snacks


RELATED STORIES
related

COVID-19: 8 Safety Tips You Must Follow During Christmas And New Year Celebrations

COVID-19 safety: If you are planning a gathering, plan it outdoors to reduce the risk of transmission. Read here to know more safety measures you must follow during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

related

Stay Healthy With Yoga In 2020: Here Are Some Yoga Poses You Must Try

With the start of 2020 it is the perfect opportunity to start a new practice or pick up a healthy habit. Here are some simple yoga poses to get you started off on your new journey.

1. Veggie sticks with dip

Newsbeep

From carrots to cauliflower the winter season offers several crunchy vegetables. You can enjoy these nutrient-loaded vegetables with a dip of your choice. You can also prepare hummus. You can choose vegetables of your choice.

Also read: Health Tips From The New Normal

2. Popcorn

Popcorn is a tasty yet light snack that you can prepare in just a few minutes. A bowl of popcorn is weight loss friendly as it contains very few calories and is loaded with fibre. Skip adding too much butter or salt to popcorn if you are trying to lose weight.

Also read: This New Year Make These 5 Resolutions To Keep Your Kidneys Healthy

3. Coated nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrient. To quickly prepare a party snack, you can coat nuts with dark chocolate, caramel, cinnamon and sugar, honey, coconut or jaggery. These will also take less time to prepare.

0khfiqeo

You can coat nuts with chocolate, jaggery or coconut
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Fruit cake

A cake is a compulsory part of the New Year celebration. You can try a fruit cake to add the goodness of fruits to this New Year tradition. Also, try natural sweeteners like dates while preparing the dish.

Also read: New Year Resolutions to Keep

5. Pasta with vegetables


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Almost everyone loves pasta. You can give a healthy twist to your pasta simply by adding more vegetables to it. Cook pasta in your favourite sauce with vegetables of your choice. You can also choose whole-wheat pasta as it is not deprived of fibre.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids
Simple New Year Resolutions You Can Keep
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases