New Year's Eve: Prepare These Last-Minute Healthy Snacks For Your House Party
New year party: Are you confused what to prepare for your house party? Here are some healthy and quick options you must try.
You can add veggie sticks, multigrain muffins or nuts to your party menu
HIGHLIGHTS
- Prepare healthy snacks for your in house New Year party
- A carrot cake is a healthy option to prepare
- Use natural sweeteners like dates while preparing desserts
New Year: 2021 is almost here! A new year gives you hope and a new beginning. Due to the ongoing pandemic, many are celebrating New Year's Eve at home with friends and family. Celebrating the beginning of a new year involves enjoying good food. If you are planning a house party, you can choose some quick yet healthy snack to celebrate this day. Here are some quick snacks you can prepare at home in no time. These are low-calorie as well as healthy which you can eat guilt-free!
New Year's Eve: Prepare these healthy quick snacks
1. Veggie sticks with dip
From carrots to cauliflower the winter season offers several crunchy vegetables. You can enjoy these nutrient-loaded vegetables with a dip of your choice. You can also prepare hummus. You can choose vegetables of your choice.
Also read: Health Tips From The New Normal
2. Popcorn
Popcorn is a tasty yet light snack that you can prepare in just a few minutes. A bowl of popcorn is weight loss friendly as it contains very few calories and is loaded with fibre. Skip adding too much butter or salt to popcorn if you are trying to lose weight.
Also read: This New Year Make These 5 Resolutions To Keep Your Kidneys Healthy
3. Coated nuts
Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrient. To quickly prepare a party snack, you can coat nuts with dark chocolate, caramel, cinnamon and sugar, honey, coconut or jaggery. These will also take less time to prepare.
4. Fruit cake
A cake is a compulsory part of the New Year celebration. You can try a fruit cake to add the goodness of fruits to this New Year tradition. Also, try natural sweeteners like dates while preparing the dish.
Also read: New Year Resolutions to Keep
5. Pasta with vegetables
Almost everyone loves pasta. You can give a healthy twist to your pasta simply by adding more vegetables to it. Cook pasta in your favourite sauce with vegetables of your choice. You can also choose whole-wheat pasta as it is not deprived of fibre.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.