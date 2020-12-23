New Year Resolutions To Keep


New Year Resolutions

It is that time of the year again, when we all start gearing up for the resolutions that we try our best to follow in the year ahead of us. 

The year of pandemic

This year, the world was hit with a pandemic, and we need resolutions that can actually be kept. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests a few.

Mental health 

Make time for therapy or adult colouring books, pick anything that makes you feel better and stronger mentally. Prioritise your mental health in 2021. 

Quit smoking

Experts believe that smoking puts you at higher risk of being severely ill from COVID-19. This year, say no to smoking. You can, and you should, says Agarwal. 

Prioritise self-care

Take out time for yourself. It is not selfish. In fact, it is imperative for optimal health and well-being. We learnt this in 2020, more than ever before.

Say yes to meditation

Meditation promotes mental well-being and can help those with anxiety or depression. Taking up meditation can be perfect New Year's resolution for 2021.

Sit less, move more

Sitting is identified as the new smoking. So, make a resolution to sit less and move more this year. It is an easy and attainable resolution.

Sleep well

It is important for your weight, health and immunity. Sleep at least seven hours every night. It will curb stress and anxiety and will also prevent weight gain.

Drink water

Besides keeping you hydrated, drinking water helps in delivering oxygen in the body and also flushes out toxins. So, vow to drink 8 glasses of water every day.

Eat more whole foods

It is a sustainable way to improve health. Whole foods such as, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fish contain beneficial nutrients in abundance. 

Lose weight sustainably

Quit fad diets. If you've been trying to lose weight, practice portion control. Try limiting, instead of completely removing certain food items from your diet.

