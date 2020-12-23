New Year Resolutions To Keep
Image credit: Getty
New Year Resolutions
It is that time of the year again, when we all start gearing up for the resolutions that we try our best to follow in the year ahead of us.
Image credit: Getty
The year of pandemic
This year, the world was hit with a pandemic, and we need resolutions that can actually be kept. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests a few.
Image credit: Getty
Mental health
Make time for therapy or adult colouring books, pick anything that makes you feel better and stronger mentally. Prioritise your mental health in 2021.
Quit smoking
Experts believe that smoking puts you at higher risk of being severely ill from COVID-19. This year, say no to smoking. You can, and you should, says Agarwal.
VIdeo credit: Getty
Prioritise self-care
Take out time for yourself. It is not selfish. In fact, it is imperative for optimal health and well-being. We learnt this in 2020, more than ever before.
Video credit: Getty
Say yes to meditation
Meditation promotes mental well-being and can help those with anxiety or depression. Taking up meditation can be perfect New Year's resolution for 2021.
Video credit: Getty
Sit less, move more
Sitting is identified as the new smoking. So, make a resolution to sit less and move more this year. It is an easy and attainable resolution.
Video credit: Getty
Sleep well
It is important for your weight, health and immunity. Sleep at least seven hours every night. It will curb stress and anxiety and will also prevent weight gain.
Image credit: Getty
Drink water
Besides keeping you hydrated, drinking water helps in delivering oxygen in the body and also flushes out toxins. So, vow to drink 8 glasses of water every day.
Video credit: Getty
Eat more whole foods
It is a sustainable way to improve health. Whole foods such as, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fish contain beneficial nutrients in abundance.
Image credit: Getty
Lose weight sustainably
Quit fad diets. If you've been trying to lose weight, practice portion control. Try limiting, instead of completely removing certain food items from your diet.
Image credit: Getty
For More Stories
like this click here
Video credit: Getty