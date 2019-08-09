Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Insomnia
Are you finding it difficult to sleep at night? You might be suffering from insomnia. Here are some simple home remedies which can help you ensure a good night's sleep and fight insomnia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Insomnia causes inability to sleep by disturbing sleeping pattern
- A good massage can help you treat insomnia
- Add magnesium to your diet to sleep better
A good night's sleep can be the best energy booster you are looking for. Sleep can help you relax and refresh your mind. It can be your ultimate relief after a stressful and a tiring day. If you sleep properly you wake up fresh in the morning. But are you one of those who are not able to sleep properly at night? If you spend the whole night trying hard to sleep and are simply turning sides then you must be suffering from insomnia. This condition disturbs your sleeping pattern due to which you are not able to sleep properly. Insomnia is affecting a huge population these days but this condition affects the function of the person during day time. This can create difficulty in completing day to day tasks. If these problems sound similar to you, then read on to know some home remedies which might help.
Home remedies to treat insomnia
1. Meditation
Meditation offers peace of mind and relaxes your whole body. It will relieve stress and help you ensure better sleep. Sitting at one place may seem difficult in the starting but regular practice will make you an expert. Take some time out from your busy schedule in the morning and meditate regularly.
Also read: Suffering From Insomnia? Make Sure To Avoid These Foods
2. Lavender oil
Use of lavender oil can also promote sleep. This oil can also improve your mood and help you sleep better. You can smell lavender oil or make your own lavender pillow spray. You can also drink lavender tea for better sleep. You can also mix lavender oil with a carrier oil and massage it.
Also read: Insomnia raises hypertension risk
3. Get a massage
Massage is also a natural way to relax. It is the stress-relieving method which you can try. You can opt for either professional or personal massage. Choose the best oil or cream according to your preference. Essential oils can also be used. Mix essential oil with a carrier oil to neutralise it and enjoy massage thoroughly.
4. Add more magnesium
You can make modifications in your diet to treat insomnia. Add more magnesium because it relaxes your mind relieve stress. This will also make your diet more nutritious. But do not add magnesium in too much quantity at once. Slowly increase your magnesium intake. Some magnesium-rich foods may include- spinach, banana, chickpeas, broccoli, kidney beans, nuts and seafood.
Also read: Unable To Sleep At Night? 5 Foods That Cause Insomnia And Anxiety
5. Exercise
Exercise the best way to reduce the risk of maximum health conditions. Symptoms of insomnia can also be controlled with regular exercise. Physical activity of some or the other kind is very necessary. Say goodbye to laziness and exercise every morning for better health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.