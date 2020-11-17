National Epilepsy Day 2020: What Are The Causes Of Epilepsy? Know Symptoms, Risk Factors And More
National Epilepsy Day 2020: This condition affects brain activities and lead to seizures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 50 million people have epilepsy across the world. Here are the causes, symptoms and risk factors of this condition.
National Epilepsy Day 2020: Epilepsy is a neurological disorder which affects brain activity
HIGHLIGHTS
- National Epilepsy Day is observed on 17 November
- This condition can lead to temporary confusion
- Epilepsy leads to recurring seizures
National Epilepsy Day is observed on 17 November each year. This day tries to create awareness about this condition. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal. It causes seizures or episodes of abnormal behaviour. These seizures are recurrent in nature. This condition can affect both males and females. There are different types of seizures that can cause uncontrollable activity in the brain. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 50 million people have epilepsy across the world. Although epilepsy is treatable, yet three-fourth of affected people in developing countries do not receive the required treatment. In India, about 10 million people suffer from seizures associated with epilepsy. On the occasion of World Epilepsy Day, here are the common symptoms and causes of this disorder.
National Epilepsy Day 2020: Know the symptoms and causes
As epilepsy can cause abnormal activity in the brain and affect how it functions, it leads to seizures. Some of the other symptoms are-
- Temporary confusion
- Uncontrollable movements
- Loss of consciousness
- Sudden falling or stiffness
- Blackout
- Repetition of movement
- Panic and more
Also read: Epilepsy And Seizures: Top Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Symptoms usually depend on the type of seizure. Someone suffering from epilepsy experiences the same type of seizures. So, the symptoms are usually the same each time.
Also read: Everything You Need To Know About Epilepsy
What are the causes of epilepsy?
- In some cases, it is difficult to spot the exact cause of epilepsy. Genetics also plays a role in the onset of this condition.
- Any head trauma may be an accident can lead to epilepsy
- Infectious diseases like AIDS, meningitis or viral encephalitis can also result in epilepsy
- Development disorder like autism is also one of the causes
- Other causes include- prenatal injury and brain conditions like stroke or tumour
Also read: Myths Surrounding Epilepsy In Women And Children In India
Factors that put you at a higher risk of epilepsy are- family history, vascular diseases, stroke, dementia, brain infection and children or older adults are at a greater risk.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.