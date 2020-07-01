National Doctor's Day 2020: 7 Tips For Doctors To Maintain Mental Health While Treating Patients Amid Pandemic
National Doctor's Day 2020: The theme of this year's Doctors Day is 'Lessen the mortality of COVID 19'. In India, this day is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Doctor's Day can be used as an opportunity to express gratitude towards doctors
National Doctor's Day is observed on 1st July in India
National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 each year in India to thank doctors and medical practitioners all across the nation for their round the clock service. The theme of this year's Doctors Day is 'Lessen the mortality of COVID 19'. During this coronavirus pandemic, doctors and medical practitioners are seamlessly working day and night to fight against this current scenario. In India, this day is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). According to IMA, Doctor's Day of 2020 is of special importance. Doctors Day 2020 is dedicated to the innumerable doctors who are serving during this epidemic in the primary and secondary care setups as well as the dedicated COVID care hospitals. Wherever one is, it is a time that every single effort counts.
National Doctor's Day 2020: Tips to maintain optimum mental health of doctors
Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor explains, "Being mindful and still giving out hope to the patients so they recover faster can prove easier said than done. In the current pandemic situation, the ever-increasing numbers of corona cases may affect the mental health of doctors due to several reasons including increased working hours, lack of air circulation, effects on skin, increased risk of infection and more."
Doctor's Day can be used as an opportunity to express gratitude towards doctors for their continuous efforts and dedication to fight this situation. It is important for friends and family too to become a part of the process by providing motivation to all healthcare workers that can help them unload mentally and restoring peace and improvising productivity and calmness.
Mental Health Therapist, Arouba Kabir further explain tips to maintain optimum mental health-
1. Rub your hands together for 30 seconds to a minute and squeeze the tips of your thumb and forefinger together.
2. Display photos and images that make you feel happy. Throw open the curtains and let in natural light.
3. Focus on your breathing. Deep breathing promotes calmness.
4. Drink plenty of water and eat small, nutritious snacks. Hunger and dehydration, even before you're aware of them, can provoke aggressiveness and exacerbate feelings of anxiety and stress.
5. Try a quick meditation or prayer to get some perspective.
6. Practice positive self-talk every day - in the car, at your desk, before entering the workspace, anywhere and anytime. Think 'I'll do the best I can. I've got this.'
7. Get proper sleep so your mind is well-rested.
A Happy National Doctor's Day to all the health heroes!
(Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor, Founder - Enso wellness)
