9 Foods That Can Help In Muscle Growth

Below we discuss a list of foods you can add to your diet for better muscle growth.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 11, 2024 01:49 IST
3-Min Read
Nuts and seeds are good sources of healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients

Muscle growth is important for several reasons, both in terms of physical health and overall well-being. Increased muscle mass enhances strength and functional abilities, allowing individuals to perform everyday tasks more efficiently and with less effort.

Muscles are metabolically active tissues, meaning they burn calories even at rest. Having more muscle mass can contribute also to a higher basal metabolic rate, which may help with weight management. Strong muscles provide support to joints, reducing the risk of injuries and promoting joint health.



Resistance training, which stimulates muscle growth, also has positive effects on bone density. This is crucial for preventing osteoporosis and maintaining overall bone health. Muscle tissue plays a role in glucose metabolism, and increased muscle mass can enhance insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.



Diet plays a crucial role in supporting muscle growth. Consuming the right nutrients helps provide the building blocks for muscle development. In this article, we discuss a list of foods you can add to your diet for better muscle growth.

Here are 9 foods that can aid in muscle growth:

1. Chicken breast

High-quality protein source containing all essential amino acids necessary for muscle protein synthesis.  Low in fat, rich in vitamins (like B vitamins) and minerals (like phosphorus), supporting overall health. Grilled, baked, or boiled to maintain its lean profile.

2. Salmon

It is rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, promoting muscle protein synthesis and reducing inflammation for faster recovery. Supports heart health, and brain function, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

3. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein and contains casein, a slow-digesting protein that supports prolonged muscle protein synthesis. Provides probiotics for gut health, calcium for bone health, and other essential nutrients.

4. Eggs

Eggs are a complete protein source with all essential amino acids. They are rich in vitamins (B12, D) and minerals (iron, zinc), supporting various bodily functions.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa provides a good balance of protein, carbohydrates, and fibre for sustained energy and muscle recovery. It is high in essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals.

6. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese contains casein protein, aiding in prolonged muscle protein synthesis. It is a good source of calcium, supporting bone health.

7. Broccoli

Broccoli provides fibre, vitamins (C, K), and antioxidants, supporting overall health and aiding in muscle recovery. It supports immune function and digestive health.

8. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are abundant in complex carbohydrates and provide sustained energy for workouts and recovery. It is high in vitamins (A, and C) and minerals (potassium), supporting immune function and overall health.

9. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are good sources of healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients. They support heart health, provide antioxidants, and offer various vitamins and minerals.

Remember, the key to a successful diet for muscle growth is balance and variety. Include a mix of these foods in your meals, stay hydrated, and consider consulting with a nutrition professional for personalised advice based on your specific needs and goals.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases