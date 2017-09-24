Top 6 Tips For Muscle Growth
From a growth-enhancing diet, intense workout regimes to proper rest and recovery, there are a lot of factors, you need, to be working in your favor, to gain the muscle mass you've always been desiring. Here are top tips for amazingly strong and fast muscle growth.
Good diet and proper rest&recovery are vital for heavy muscle mass gains.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Right diet and proper rest and recovery vital for muscle mass gain.
- Dietary supplements may also help accelerate muscle growth.
- Right attitude and positive mind-set are also instrumental.
The thing about muscle-mass growth tips is that there can be no out-of-the-box shockers in this niche (If there are, they are probably not true at all). It's all about the basics, but the key here is to stick to the basics, and stick well enough.
1. Eat Right
One of the most important aspects of gaining muscle mass, your diet is something that could either make or break it for you. It is really that significant. Eat enough carbohydrates, as it will fuel-up your intense exercise regimes. Then comes protein, which is downright the most important nutrient for those looking for some serious muscle growth. One should breakdown their protein intake into smaller and regular servings throughout the day so as to facilitate better absorption and digestion. Some great sources of protein include beef, chicken, fish, egg whites etc.
2. Enough Water
Dehydration is one of the major reasons for lack of proper muscle growth. So, it is vital for all those looking to gain muscle to stay hydrated by taking enough water before, during and after workouts, and all-through the day as well.
Also Read: Here's Why You Shouldn't Drink Water While Standing
3. The Power of Rest
Probably, the most overlooked aspect in muscle-gain bodybuilding regimes is rest. But, truth be spoken, sufficient and proper rest is essential to healthy recovery from those intense workouts, and after all, muscles grow during the time you're lying on your mattress, and not when you're lifting those dumbbells in the gym.
4. Lift Heavy
A no-brainer, isn't it? So as to gain more, lifting heavy comes as a must. But it is important here to note that this is not all you need to gain muscle. The actual growth occurs during the recovery period (eating and sleeping), but what is equally important is to realize is that what you're recovering from is (intense) workout, and lifting heavy weights is instrumental for the required muscle growth.
Also Read: Top 4 Exercises For Bigger Biceps
5. Consider Taking Supplements
For faster and more effective muscle growth, one may consider taking dietary supplements like protein powders, creatine, glutamine, or multi-vitamins, but it is essential to stick to the basics, and not to rely on the supplements beyond a certain limit. After all, they are called 'supplements' for a reason.
6. The Attitude
Apart from the physical aspects, it is also very important to possess the right kind of attitude and mind-set to build enough muscle weight. One should be dedicated and motivated enough to keep going, even when things get hard.