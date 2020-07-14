Gut-Friendly Foods You Should Have During Monsoon
Monsoon diet tips: There's a lot that you need to do in order to avoid getting sick during monsoon. The slight drop in temperature and humidity can make you feel a little under the weather and even cause digestion problems. Taking care of your gut health by eating foods that provide good bacteria to your gut can help in maintaining your digestive system and immunity during the rainy season. In this article, we are going to talk about gut-protecting foods that can help you stay healthy.
Monsoon diet tips: Gut-friendly foods you should have during the rainy season
In case you feel that your digestion is already not up to the mark, the best thing to do is shift to foods that are light on the stomach and easy-to-digest.
1. Eat local and seasonal foods. Avoid eating leafy green vegetables during the rainy season. This is the time to shift to vegetables like doodhi, pumpkin, karela, gilka and root vegetables like sweet potato, suran, konfal, etc, according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.
2. Eat probiotics and prebiotic-rich foods. Curd, yogurt, kefir, kimchi and kombucha are known gut-friendly foods which provide good bacteria to the gut, thus improving gut flora.
3. Drink herbal teas like green tea, chamomile tea, ginger, lemon and honey tea, etc. They will help in improving your digestion while also boosting your immunity.
4. Opt for healthy cooking oils like olive oil, coconut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil etc, instead of refined vegetable oil.
5. Cut down on refined carbs and sugar. Sugary foods and drinks should be avoided if you are experiencing digestion issues.
6. Avoid intake of seafood during the rainy season as it may be their breeding season.
7. Given the current situation, it is also advisable to avoid eating foods from outside, especially roadside vendors.
