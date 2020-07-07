Monsoon Diet: Celeb Nutritionist On Foods You Should And Should Not Be Eating During The Rainy Season
Monsoon diet: Avoid leafy green veggies, but eat pulses and vegetables like jimikand, sweet potato, bitter gourd and bottle gourd. Read here to know more about foods to eat and avoid during the rainy season.
Monsoon diet tips: Nachni or ragi is a healthy millet for the rainy season
- Monsoon is a good time to eat root vegetables and pulses
- Do not forget to enjoy deep fried pakodas during the rainy season
- Make sure you use a healthy cooking oil for frying
Monsoons have arrived and this is an important time to work on your immunity and improve your body's defences. With every change of season, it is important to introduce changes in your diet. Nutritionists and health experts recommend eating according to the season as it is also an effective way to include diversity in your diet. Rujuta Diwekar, in a recent Insta post, shared a number of foods that you should be eating during the rainy season for good health and strong immunity.
Foods you should eat during monsoon
In a post shared on Instagram, Diwekar talks about foods that you should and should not be eating this time of the year.
1. Vegetables
Monsoon is not the time to eat green leafy vegetables. Bitter gourd, bottle gourd, pumpkin, sweet potato, jimikand, etc are vegetables that can be eaten during the rainy season. Include a variety of vegetables in your diet for good gut health and strong immunity, mentions Diwekar in her post.
2. Pulses
A great source of vegetarian protein, pulses are a staple part of diet in numerous Indian households. They also provide you with vitamins, minerals, healthy carbs and fibre. Kulith (horsegram) and alsaane (goa beans) are two dals that you must eat during monsoon, mentions Diwekar. They can give you healthy skin and hair, she says. Besides these, you should eat the dals that are traditionally cooked this time around.
3. Grains and millets
Nachni or ragi is the millet that you should be eating during the rainy season. It can be consumed in the form of roti, porridge or papad. "Say no to multi-grain bread, attas and biscuits though," writes Diwekar in her post.Rajgeera, samo, kuttu, mandua are other millets that are monsoon-friendly. Have them in combination with dahi and butter to ensure optimum assimilation of nutrients, she asserts. Grains that can be eaten throughout the year rice, jowar, corn and wheat.
4. Don't forget the pakodas
Well, do pakodas or bhajiyas taste better in any other season barring monsoon? As Diwekar always recommends, enjoy monsoons with deep fried, and not air fried pakods. Use oils like coconut oil, mustard oil or groundnut oil for deep frying. Avoid reusing the oil for cooking. It is important to consume healthy fats that come from these oils, especially for assimilation of Vitamin D.
