Follow These Diet Tips To Stay Healthy This Monsoon

Monsoon diet tips: You need to maintain optimum health and a strong immune system to stay disease-free during the monsoon. Here are some diet and safety tip you must follow.
Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables to stay healthy
Many wait for the rains to approach throughout the year. Monsoon gives the required relief from the scorching heat of the summer. This season also offers a variety of fruits and vegetables that can provide you with the essential nutrients. The risk of catching an infection or a viral disease is also higher during this season. After rains, it also becomes easy for mosquitoes to breed which results in an increased risk of various mosquito-related infections, such as malaria, dengue, viral, and whatnot. To understand diet tips and safety measures one should during the monsoon, we spoke to Nutritionist, Pavleen Gujral. Read on to know her expert advice on the same.
Diet and safety tips for the monsoon
1. Have plenty of water: The first and the foremost step to do in monsoon is to keep your body hydrated. It is very important to drink plenty of water as it will help to flush out all the toxins from the body and give you a boost to fight from infections.
2. Always adhere to home-cooked food: Monsoon means more moisture in the air which may give rise to the spread of bacteria. Try to consume home-cooked food during this season. Do not forget to add seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet.
3. Make fruits and vegetables your best friend: Fresh fruits and vegetable salads are highly recommended during monsoons as it helps in boosting your immunity but make sure these are freshly cut and hygienically served. Avoid fruits that have been pre-cut or peeled or kept in the open.
4. Washing hands should be on priority: Always and always stick to the basic habit of washing hands before and after eating.
5. Try to avoid leftover fridge food items: Stay away from the foods kept in the refrigerator for longer periods. Consumption of foods that has been stored for long can lead to diarrhea. Stay away from the food items that are moldy, discolored or decayed.
6. Let's keep the fried food at bay: Fried food always looks tempting but it is the unhealthiest option to eat. Too much consumption of fried foods can lead to weight gain too. So, it is always advisable to avoid fried and oily foods. Make sure that you are determined enough to hold out against these temptations by opting for some healthy yet tasty options.
7. Seasoning ingredients that you should include: Ingredients such as turmeric, pepper, ginger, garlic are the ones that improve the immune system and help boost digestion too. Ayurveda also suggests consumption of these ingredients to boost your overall health.
Remember, the more you keep yourself healthy, the lesser are the chances of getting an infection. Follow all necessary steps to maintain self-hygiene, eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly.
