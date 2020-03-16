<i>Methi, Sauf, Elaichi</i> And Other Home Remedies To Break Down Mucous And Treat A Cold, Cough Naturally

Methi, Sauf, Elaichi And Other Home Remedies To Break Down Mucous And Treat A Cold, Cough Naturally
Cough and cold home remedies: Common kitchen ingredients like fenugreek seeds, sauf and fennel seeds can help in breaking down mucous and treat a cough and cold naturally. Read here to know more.
- Fenugreek seeds can help in breaking down mucous
- Tulsi leaves are also beneficial for the same purpose
- Grapes can be fabulous for your lung health
If you are prone to sore throat, cough, cold and fever every time there's a change in weather, then this article is a must-read for you. Mucous forms a protective lining in some parts of the body, even when the person is unwell. Mucous prevents dryness in these areas and also protects the body from foreign invaders, including harmful viruses and bacteria. Some amount of mucous, is thus required by the body. Too much of it, however, can cause discomfort and lead to infections like common cold or the flu.
In this article, we are going to talk about the home remedies that can help in preventing these cold, flu and sore throat during change of season.
Home remedies to prevent falling sick during change of season
1. Fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds are commonly available in every Indian kitchen. Also known as methi seeds, they have compounds that can help in reducing fever and even mucous. In one of his recent live sessions on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that drinking water infused with fenugreek seeds can loosen mucous and help you spit out excess of it. All you need to do is take one tbsp of fenugreek seeds and boil them in 500 ml water. Reduce it to half and drink it to get regularly for some relief.
2. Tulsi tea
Tulsi leaves can be effective for reducing mucous. You can either take fresh tulsi leaves or you can take the dried ones. If you are using fresh tulsi leaves, you take 10 gms of it. As of dried tulsi leaves, even one tbsp can suffice. Boil them in water with one or two cloves of cardamom. Add honey to sweeten it. This tulsi tea can be beneficial for loosening mucous and other lung issues.
3. Grapes
Try to get access to red or green grapes that are purely. Grapes can be fabulous for your lung health, says Coutinho.
4. Nuts
Eating overnight soaked almonds (5-7, without the peel) can be great for the health of your lungs.
5. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds or sauf is also a common kitchen ingredient. Take one tbsp of sauf and boil it in water, reduce it to half and drink it for soothing sore throat and cough.
Instead of brewing separate teas, you can also mix all these ingredients together. A tea made with fenugreek seeds, tulsi leaves, cardamom, fennel seeds and some honey or jaggery can help in breaking down mucous.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
