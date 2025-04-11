April Illness: Try These 7 Remedies To Manage Cold And Cough In Summer
If you are struggling with a cold, cough and stuffed nose in this hot month of April, you are not alone. Contrary to popular belief, you can catch a cold during the summer season. Even if it is hot outside, viruses that cause common cold can spread and infect people easily. These days, cold, cough and throat infections are spreading rapidly and affecting all age groups. Factors such as overuse of air conditioners, exposure to air pollution and dust, weak immunity and sudden changes in temperature during the day and night contribute to a summer cold. Additionally, changes in routine during summer can make you more prone.
If you are facing similar issues, here we have some home remedies that might help.
Home remedies for summer cold
1. Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of fluids like water, herbal teas, and broths to stay hydrated and help thin mucus. Also, avoid dehydrating drinks alcohol, coffee or energy drinks.
2. Rest well
Your body needs energy to fight off the virus. Make sure to get plenty of rest and sleep. Avoid any activity or stress that can be challenging to your immune system. Stay indoors and rest for long periods.
3. Focus on nutrient-rich foods
Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables to support your immune system. Make sure you consume immune-boosting nutrients like iron, vitamin C, and zinc.
4. Herbal remedies
Herbs cannot kill or fight a cold but can support the immune system, helping it better fight colds. A mixture of honey and lemon in warm water can soothe your throat. Garlic can also help relieve symptoms.
5. Practice good hygiene
Wash your hands frequently and avoid close contact with others to prevent the spread of illness.
6. Stay cool
Avoid sudden temperature changes by dressing appropriately, especially when transitioning from air-conditioned spaces to the outdoors.
7. Avoid irritants
Stay away from smoke and strong fragrances that can worsen symptoms.
If symptoms persist or worsen, seek help from an expert and avoid self-medicating.
