Beat The Summer Heat With These Tips
As temperatures soar across India, protecting yourself and your loved ones from the scorching heat becomes a health priority. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses like dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vulnerable groups such as children, older adults, and people with chronic conditions are at increased risk during heatwaves. Staying cool and well-hydrated can not only prevent discomfort but also save lives. With the right strategies, you can stay safe, energised, and healthy even in the hottest months of the year.
Why summer heat affects your health and energy
The human body relies on sweating to regulate temperature, but excessive heat combined with dehydration can interfere with this natural process. As per WHO guidelines, rising temperatures can strain the heart and kidneys, especially if proper hydration and cooling measures aren't followed. Here are essential tips to stay cool and healthy this summer.
1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, even if you're not thirsty. Water, coconut water, and homemade fruit juices are great choices. Avoid sugary sodas, alcohol, and caffeine as they can increase dehydration.
2. Dress appropriately
Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing. Natural fabrics help your skin breathe better and reduce the risk of heat rash. Don't forget to wear a wide-brimmed hat and UV-protective sunglasses when outdoors.
3. Stay indoors during peak hours
Avoid going out between 12 PM and 4 PM when the sun is at its harshest. If you must step out, try to stay in the shade and carry an umbrella.
4. Use cooling foods
Add foods with high water content to your diet like cucumber, watermelon, muskmelon, curd, and mint. These naturally cool the body and prevent internal heat build-up.
5. Keep your home cool
Use curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight. Turn off lights and appliances when not needed. You can also place a bowl of cold water or a wet cloth in front of a fan for DIY air cooling.
6. Take cool showers
A lukewarm or cool shower at least twice a day helps bring down body temperature and refreshes you. You can also dab a wet cloth on your wrists, neck, and feet during the day.
7. Avoid heavy meals and spicy food
Large or oily meals can raise your body's internal temperature. Opt for smaller, frequent meals with lighter fare like khichdi, salads, or fruits.
8. Exercise with caution
If you're working out, do it during the early morning or late evening hours. Hydrate before, during, and after physical activity. Switch to indoor workouts like yoga or light stretching during extreme heat.
9. Watch out for warning signs
Fatigue, excessive sweating, nausea, headache, rapid heartbeat, and confusion are signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Seek medical help immediately if these occur.
10. Care for vulnerable groups
Infants, elderly individuals, and people with health conditions like diabetes or hypertension need extra care. Ensure they stay hydrated and avoid prolonged heat exposure.
Beating the summer heat isn't just about staying cool, it's about protecting your health. Simple precautions like staying hydrated, eating right, and avoiding peak sun hours can go a long way. With mindfulness and the right practices, you can enjoy a safe and healthy summer season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
