ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Metabolism: Here's How Eating Small And Frequent Meals Can Boost Your Metabolism

Metabolism: Here's How Eating Small And Frequent Meals Can Boost Your Metabolism

Metabolism: Eating spicy foods can give a boost to your metabolism. Peppers such as (green and red) contain capsaicin that does this. Here are more tips that can help.
  By: Nmami Agarwal  Updated: Dec 5, 2020 01:37 IST
3-Min Read
Metabolism: Heres How Eating Small And Frequent Meals Can Boost Your Metabolism

Your metabolism boosts up after you eat in an effort to digest food

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A healthy metabolism is needed for effective weight loss
  2. Adding protein to your diet can boost your metabolism
  3. Exercising regularly can also be helpful

Metabolism is a process by which our body converts what we eat and drink into energy. The metabolic rate figures are highly individual and they change over time. It depends on factors, such as age, sex, body fat, muscle mass, activity level, and genetics. While an individual has no control over the aspects of their metabolism, there are some ways to help speed up the rate at which the body processes calories.

So many fad diets, medications and supplements promise the dieter's about boosting your metabolism so you can burn energy faster and lose weight quicker. But, unfortunately, it's not that simple. Although, some food, fitness and daily activity modifications can help to an extent.

Also read: Weight Loss: These 5 Factors Can Slow Down Your Metabolism


RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss: These 5 Factors Can Slow Down Your Metabolism

Weight loss: Metabolism affects the weight loss process. Slow metabolism may slow down the weight loss process. Here are some factor which affects your weight loss.

related

Weight Loss: These Metabolism Boosting Teas Can Help You Maintain A Healthy Weight

Better metabolism can result in effective weight loss. Several diet and lifestyle changes can help boost metabolism. Here are some teas you must try.

Here are some key steps you can take to ensure that your metabolism is supported and working at its best:

Newsbeep

1. Dial in protein in your diet: Eating plenty of protein is the best way to give your metabolism a diet-related bump. It not only helps you build and maintain metabolism-revving muscle tissue, but it also temporarily increases your metabolism after you eat it.

2. Drink more water: Your body needs fluids to digest and absorb nutrients in the food you eat. Poor hydrated cells and organs don't function as well as they should, leaving your metabolism lower than it could be if you're not fully hydrated. Drinking Water is much better than any sugary drinks.

3. Add High-intensity workout: As they say; "There's no gain without pain". High-intensity training (HIIT) involves quick and very intense bursts of activity. It is an alternative to steady cardio. HIIT can help one burn more fat by increasing the metabolic rate for several hours even after the workout.

te3tb768

HIIT workouts can help in boosting metabolism
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Tips That Can Motivate You To Workout On A Day When You Feel Like Skipping It

4. Eat more often: Eating small, frequent meals throughout the day prevents hunger and may boost your metabolism. Your metabolism boosts up after you eat in an effort to digest food and turn it into energy. Skipping and under-eating meals may actually slow your metabolism and hinders your weight loss progress.

5. Reduce stress: Turn down the stress, easier said than done, of course. Keeping a healthy metabolism is also connected to our levels of stress and overwhelm. Research suggests that when you're stressed out, your metabolism stalls thereby, hindering your weight loss.

6. Spice up your meals: Foods that are spicy have natural chemicals that can kick your metabolism into a higher gear. Peppers such as (green and red) contain capsaicin which can boost your metabolism. The effect is tiny and temporary, but if you eat spicy foods often, the benefits may add.

Also read: 5 Herbs And Spices That Can Help You Boost Immunity This Monsoon

7. Sleep well: Failing to get enough sleep can slow down your metabolism. It may to overeating. Try to sleep 7-8 hours each night. In turn, this will increase your leptin hormone level which communicates with the brain when your appetite is satisfied.

To be precise, there is no miracle way to boost metabolism. Yet, making small and sustainable lifestyle changes and incorporating these tips into your routine can reboot your metabolism.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners
Why You Must Have Amla This Winter
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms
Diabetes-Friendly Snacks
Blood Sugar Control During Diwali
Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Its Lung Cancer Awareness Month: If You're A Non-Smoker, You're At Risk Too

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases