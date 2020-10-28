Weight Loss: These 5 Factors Can Slow Down Your Metabolism

ASK OUR EXPERTS

  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Oct 28, 2020 12:19 IST
2-Min Read
Weight loss: Regular exercise can help boost metabolism

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Better metabolism results in better weight loss
  2. Staying hydrated can help boost metabolism
  3. Consume enough calories to boost metabolism

Metabolism is the process by which your body converts whatever you consume into energy. Your metabolism plays a significant role in weight loss. Better metabolism results in better weight loss. But it is not the only factor responsible for weight loss. According to studies, slow metabolism is not the reason behind weight gain. Speeding metabolism can help you burn more calories. Several factors affect your body's metabolic rate. These may vary from diet to lifestyle. While some of these are modifiable and some are not. If you are trying to lose weight and want to speed up your metabolism, here's a list of factors that can affect your metabolism.

Factors that affect metabolism


1. Age

As you age your metabolism reduces. It is one of the non-modifiable factors. Regular exercise and consumption of a well-balanced diet can help you maintain a healthy weight.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Boost Your Metabolism With These Foods And Drinks To Lose Weight Effectively

2. Unhealthy diets

Many choose a crash diet for quick weight loss. But these diets may offer you several side effects as most crash diets lack essential nutrients. Consumption of very few calories can affect your metabolism.

Also read: Worried About Slow Metabolism? Here's How You Can Rev Up Metabolism And Lose Weight Effectively

3. Improper sleep

Sleep is essential for your overall health. When you do not sleep properly your body secrets hormones which can make you consume more calories resulting in weight gain. Inadequate sleep can affect your metabolism negatively.

Poor sleep schedule can affect your metabolism negatively
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Stress

Stress negatively affects your health in several ways. It also makes you consume more calories. Chronic stress can also affect metabolism and may make you gain weight.

Also read: How To Boost Metabolism: Important Diet And Nutrition Tips To Lose Weight

5. Gender


Men have faster metabolism than women. Being a woman may lead to slower metabolism. Genes may also play a role.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

