Mental Health: Depression Can Negatively Affect Your Body In These Possible Ways

Mental health: Depression can affect your overall health in various ways. This mental health issue can worsen the symptoms of several health issues and also increase the risk of certain diseases. Here's the effect of depression on your health in different ways.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jun 10, 2020 04:46 IST
Mental Health: Depression Can Negatively Affect Your Body In These Possible Ways

Depression is a serious mental health condition that needs medical attention

  1. Depression is different from sadness
  2. Staying physically active can control depression and boost overall health
  3. Control your stress for better mental and physical health

Depression is a mental health condition that can affect your body and overall health in various ways. It is a persistent feeling of sadness and lack of interest. Depression can make you feel worse at times. Many are not aware of the different adverse effects of depression on the body. Not just your mental health, depression can affect your physical health too in various ways. This mental health issue can worsen the symptoms of several health issues and also increase the risk of certain diseases. Here you will understand how depression is harmful to your overall and just your mental health.


Effect of depression on the body

1. Weight gain or weight loss

The effect of depression is different on every person. Some might experience increased hunger while others may notice reduced hunger. Weight gain and weight loss are two possible consequences of depression.

Depression may lead to weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Inflammation and pain

Research published in 2010 suggests that depression is linked with inflammation and change in immunity. Some may also experience unexplained pain and aches.

Also read: Know What To Eat And Avoid To Fight Inflammation Effectively

3. May increase the risk of heart disease

Depression affects the factors which can lead to heart disease risks like poor lifestyle and diet. Someone with depression is more likely to follow an unhealthy diet and lifestyle.

Also read: Breakfast Options You Must Try For A Healthy Heart

4. Can worsen chronic health conditions

Stress, depression and low mood can worsen the symptoms of chronic health conditions. You must talk to your doctor and explain the symptoms you are experiencing.

Depression may worsen symptoms of chronic conditions
Photo Credit: iStock

5. May lead to digestive issues

People with depression also report digestive issues like diarrhea, nausea, constipation and vomiting. These can happen sure to change in daily schedule and eating habits due to depression.

Depression is a serious mental health condition that requires timely treatment. You must seek medical health before it starts affecting your life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

