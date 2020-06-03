Breakfast Options You Must Try For A Healthy Heart
Heart health: It is advised to consume a healthy and heavy breakfast. For a healthy heart, you can make healthy modifications in your breakfast too. Read here to know some breakfast options that can boost heart health.
Heart health: Poor diet can lead to an increased risk of heart disease
HIGHLIGHTS
- Add more fibre to your diet for a healthy heart
- You should eat fruits daily
- Breakfast can give you optimum energy to perform daily activities
Heart is one of the most important organs of the human body. It is connected with almost every function inside the body. For a healthy heart, you need to monitor your diet. Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day. It means breaking the overnight fast with the first meal of the day. It is advised to consume a healthy and heavy breakfast. For a healthy heart, you can make healthy modifications in your breakfast too. Here are some breakfast options that can help promote heart health.
Heart-healthy breakfast ideas
1. Oatmeal with fruits
Oats are incredibly nutritious and help boost heart health. Eating oats will offer you a huge amount of fibre. Oats are rich in antioxidants and can help control cholesterol levels. Controlled cholesterol level is a sign of a healthy heart. You can make oats healthier by adding fresh fruits to it. Prepare them in milk and add chopped fruits to it. Fruits will also offer you a wide variety of nutrients.
2. Fruits, nuts and yogurt
Yogurt is also extremely healthy for you. It can keep your gut in good shape. If trying to lose weight you can eat yogurt as a snack. For a heart-healthy breakfast, you can eat yogurt with nuts like almonds and walnuts that extremely beneficial for heart health. You can also eat fresh fruit with yogurt and nuts.
3. Quinoa breakfast
Quinoa is a protein-rich breakfast that vegetarians must try. It is loaded with fibre, magnesium, folate, copper and several other essential nutrients. Quinoa is also high in antioxidants. You can add it to your breakfast bowl with other vegetables.
