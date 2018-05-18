Mangosteen Fruit: 7 Surprising Health Benefits
Mangosteen should be a part of your diet, not just for the sake of flavor, but because of its nutritional value. Here are 7 amazing health benefits of this fruit.
Mangosteen is also known as the Queen of fruits and the Food of Gods
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mangosteen is a slightly sweet and tangy-flavored fruit
- Xanthones in this fruit are responsible for its anti-inflammatory action
- Ethanol extracts of this fruit help in reducing allergies
Mangosteen is a slightly sweet and tangy-flavored fruit is also known as the Queen of fruits and the Food of Gods. Chances are that most of you wouldn't have heard about this fruit, but trust us, its properties and benefits make it worth mentioning. This fruit is purple on the outside and has a white pulp inside. And for its flavor, that tangy and sweet flavor has grabbed the attention of chefs all over the world and history suggests that Queen Victoria offered a reward of 100 pounds for a person who would bring her this fruit. Yes, that's how distinct its flavor is!
In India, is it also known as Kattampi, Kokam and Hannu. Mangosteen is native to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore but the one thing you need to know about it is that it is seasonal, not so easy to find and import-only. Well, if it is so rare and difficult to obtain, do I really need it in my diet? Of course you do! Mangosteen should be a part of your diet, not just for the sake of flavor, but because of its nutritional value.
Also read: Raw Fruits: 6 Healthiest Fruits You Must Fill Up On This Summer
Photo Credit: iStock
Here are 7 amazing health benefits of mangosteen:
1. Anti-inflammatory properties
Inflammation could be the root cause of a number of health problems. Alzheimer's, diabetes, cancer and many other diseases are caused due to inflammation. Instead of popping pills to deal with this inflammation, we recommend mangosteen. This fruit is blessed with anti-inflammatory properties and a number of studies prove it right. Xanthones in this fruit are responsible for the anti-inflammatory properties. This fruit can be beneficial for leukemia, cancer, obesity, Alzheimer's and asthma.
2. Boost body immunity
Infections occur when your body has poor immunity. When the immune system is too weak to fight back infections, you become more prone to diseases. To prevent this from happening, we recommend the consumption of mangosteen fruit. In a study, the participants were given mangosteen for a period of 30 days and at the end, significant improvement in the immune system was seen. This was attributed to the vitamin C and antioxidant content of these fruits.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: 4 Reasons Why Coconut Is The Ultimate Fruit For Weight Loss
3. Fights cancer
Cancer is the most deadly disease which kills millions each year and can affect you in any possible way. Mangosteen is a super-fruit which can help you fight cancer by reducing the risk of cancerous cell growth. Xanthones in this fruits keeps you safe from cancer. It helps you fight colon, breast, mammary, skin and prostate cancer.
4. Healthy heart
Cardiovascular problems are no longer limited to the elderly. They could affect anyone at any age now. A simple solution for this is regular consumption of mangosteen. The antioxidant properties of this fruit help you fight oxidative stress due to free radicals, thereby lowering the risk of heart diseases. It also strengthens your tissues against heart attacks. It also helps you fight the negative effects of strokes and injuries on your heart.
5. Weight loss
Here's another fruit you can add to your diet to make your weight loss goals more achievable. Including mangosteen in your diet plan can be a great way of inducing quick weight loss. This fruit is rich in water and fiber. This stays in your body for a longer period of time as it takes more time to digest. They make you feel full for longer, thereby preventing hunger pangs.
6. Improves digestion
Poor digestion and other gastrointestinal problems have become extremely common in our world, thanks to the unhealthy lifestyle. Unhealthy diet and lack of exercise are some of the common causes of poor digestion. To combat this, replace junk foods with mangosteen and that's all you need. Fiber in this fruit absorbs water from food and prevents constipation.
7. Reduces the effect of allergies
Allergies are chronic and stay with you for life. One way of dealing with them is depending on medication and the other is to fight them with the help of the properties of mangosteen. Studies show that ethanol extracts of this fruit help in reducing allergies and treating inflammation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.