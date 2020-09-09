Make These Diet Changes Today To Ensure A Good Night's Sleep
Adequate sleep is important for your body and mind to function properly. Several factor can affect your sleeping pattern. Here are some diet tips that can help you sleep like a baby.
Inadequate sleep can put you at a higher risk of several diseases
Sleep is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Adequate sleep helps ensure a healthy mind and body. Many are hooked to their smartphones before bed which often leads to improper sleeping patterns. There are several other factors that can lead to lead to an unhealthy sleeping pattern. Inadequate sleep can contribute to a higher risk of several diseases. It can lead to weight gain which is a common risk factor for several chronic diseases. Insufficient sleep can also put you at a higher risk of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, depression and much more. Diet is one1q of the important factors which can affect your sleeping pattern. Here are some diet tips that can help you ensure better sleep.
Diet tips for better sleep
Dr. Pooja Sharma who is a nutritionist explains "Sleep cannot be quantified or qualified. But you can understand if you have slept properly or not. If you have wake up bloated, feeling tired or lethargic, it means that you haven't slept properly. It further affects your activities the next day. Overeating followed by long gaps between meals is sometimes the result of lack of sleep."
Avoid drinking caffeine before bed. Consumption of caffeine loaded products leads to sleeplessness. Drinking coffee before bed can make it hard for you to fall asleep.
Drink chamomile tea before bed. This herbal tea leaves a soothing effect on your mind and body helping you sleep better.
Eat a light dinner. Consuming heavy or oily food before bed can cause discomfort. It can lead to digestive issues and make it hard for you to fall asleep. Eat a light dinner a few hours before bed.
Drink warm milk and honey. Studies highlight that consuming warm milk with some honey also leaves a soothing effect, ensuring a good night's sleep.
Poor sleeping habits lower your production of white blood cells and cytokines which help to protect your body from infection and disease. Many have developed improper sleep patterns during the last few months.
"Follow your biological clock that means to be in bed at a fixed time and wake up add a fixed time. Make sure that you ensure 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. Also, avoid watching TV and consuming alcohol 3 to 4 hours before you sleep. Your body requires repair and recovery which occurs when you sleep. Sleep cannot be compensated which means if you compensate your week's sleep by oversleeping on the weekends it is furthermore disastrous," adds Dr. Sharma.
(Dr. Pooja sharma, Dietician, Nutritionist & Life Style Expert and a Patron of SeekMed)
