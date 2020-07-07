ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  From Weight Gain To Digestive Issues, Know The Many Adverse Effects Of Sleep Deprivation

From Weight Gain To Digestive Issues, Know The Many Adverse Effects Of Sleep Deprivation

Sleep deprivation is linked with a higher risk of heart disease. it can negatively affect your heath in various ways. Here are some ill-effects of sleep deprivation on your different body parts.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jul 7, 2020 09:13 IST
2-Min Read
From Weight Gain To Digestive Issues, Know The Many Adverse Effects Of Sleep Deprivation

Poor sleep can make you gain weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Depression can lead to sleep deprivation
  2. Avoid heavy meals before going to bed
  3. Exercise regularly to ensure better sleep

Lack of sleep makes you grumpy. It can lead to constant fatigue and make it difficult to complete day to day tasks efficiently. The ill-effects of poor sleep are not limited to just mood. It can negatively affect your different body organs and body processes. Sleeplessness is also linked with a higher risk of several chronic diseases. A healthy sleeping pattern promotes overall health. It ensures optimum energy levels and supports the functioning of different body organs. If you are spending too much time on your phone at night or facing difficulty to fall asleep, then you must understand the harmful effect of poor sleep schedule on your body.

Ill-effects of poor sleep on different body parts


RELATED STORIES
related

Best Foods And Drinks That Can Help You Sleep Well

Inadequate sleep can put you at a higher risk of several diseases. A healthy diet can help you fight sleeplessness naturally. Here are some foods and drinks you must add to your diet for a good night's sleep.

related

Lockdown Stress: Finding It Difficult To Sleep At Night? Here Are 5 Tips That Can Help

How to sleep well: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends having a cup of turmeric milk at bed time. It can help you sleep well and can also give a boost to your immunity. Medicinal properties of turmeric can help in boosting immune system.

1. Effect on brain and memory

Too less sleep can affect your brain and memory too. You may find difficulty in concentrating. You may face difficulty in learning new things. Poor sleep schedule affects your mood and memory both. Studies also suggest that lack of sleep can worsen the symptoms of depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

4m1pl5k8

Lack of sleep can affect your mood
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Effect on immune system

A strong immune system protects you against several diseases. Your sleeping pattern may affect your immunity too. Ensure better sleep to keep your immune system healthy.

Also read: Nutritionist Explains How Stress Affects Immunity And What You Can Do About It

3. Effect of body weights

Lack of sleep causes hormonal changes. These can make you consume more calories than usual leading to weight gain. Enough sleep can help you beat those cravings.

4. Effect on digestive system

Lack of sleep can also lead to digestive issues. It can result in cravings for unhealthy foods and you may also consume more calories than required. Lack of energy can make you skip exercising too. These factors can lead to digestive issues.

aa6fud98

Sleep deprivation could be the reason behind your digestive issues
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Effect on cardiovascular system

Insufficient sleep can trigger various risk factors that put you at a higher risk of heart disease. It can increase the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, inflammation and obesity. These are some of the major risk factors for heart disease.

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Ways to fight insomnia

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
All You Need To Know About UTI
Birth Control: Know Your Options
Effective Ways To Quit Smoking
First Aid For Cuts And Burns: Guidelines And Tips For Safety
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases