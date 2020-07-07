From Weight Gain To Digestive Issues, Know The Many Adverse Effects Of Sleep Deprivation
Sleep deprivation is linked with a higher risk of heart disease. it can negatively affect your heath in various ways. Here are some ill-effects of sleep deprivation on your different body parts.
Poor sleep can make you gain weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Depression can lead to sleep deprivation
- Avoid heavy meals before going to bed
- Exercise regularly to ensure better sleep
Lack of sleep makes you grumpy. It can lead to constant fatigue and make it difficult to complete day to day tasks efficiently. The ill-effects of poor sleep are not limited to just mood. It can negatively affect your different body organs and body processes. Sleeplessness is also linked with a higher risk of several chronic diseases. A healthy sleeping pattern promotes overall health. It ensures optimum energy levels and supports the functioning of different body organs. If you are spending too much time on your phone at night or facing difficulty to fall asleep, then you must understand the harmful effect of poor sleep schedule on your body.
Ill-effects of poor sleep on different body parts
1. Effect on brain and memory
Too less sleep can affect your brain and memory too. You may find difficulty in concentrating. You may face difficulty in learning new things. Poor sleep schedule affects your mood and memory both. Studies also suggest that lack of sleep can worsen the symptoms of depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.
2. Effect on immune system
A strong immune system protects you against several diseases. Your sleeping pattern may affect your immunity too. Ensure better sleep to keep your immune system healthy.
3. Effect of body weights
Lack of sleep causes hormonal changes. These can make you consume more calories than usual leading to weight gain. Enough sleep can help you beat those cravings.
4. Effect on digestive system
Lack of sleep can also lead to digestive issues. It can result in cravings for unhealthy foods and you may also consume more calories than required. Lack of energy can make you skip exercising too. These factors can lead to digestive issues.
5. Effect on cardiovascular system
Insufficient sleep can trigger various risk factors that put you at a higher risk of heart disease. It can increase the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, inflammation and obesity. These are some of the major risk factors for heart disease.
