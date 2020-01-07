Make Ginger Your Best Friend This Winter Season; Know Top Health Benefits It Offers
To fight the cold weather you must make some necessary changes in your diet. Some foods and drinks can keep you warm naturally. Ginger is loaded with health benefits. Here are some reasons why you must add ginger to your winter diet.
Ginger can help you stay warm during this winter
Ginger is common part of every Indian kitchen. It is usually added to tea to add extra strong flavour. Ginger is loaded with health benefits. It can also be a part of various foods you prepare. It has powerful medicinal properties. It is often recommended to add ginger to winter diet. To fight the cold weather you must make some necessary changes in your diet. Some foods and drinks can keep you warm naturally. This winter season warm up with ginger. It will also offer you multiple health benefits. Here are some reasons why you must add ginger to your diet.
Winter diet: Reasons why you must consume ginger during winter
1. It can help you fight inflammation and pain
Inflammation and pain are common during the winter season. Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties. It can also give relief from muscle and joint pain. You can enjoy a hot cup of ginger tea prepared with fresh ginger slices.
2. May help you prevent cold and flu
The risk of cold and flu also increase during the winter season. It has been used as a natural treatment for cold and flu for a long time. A few drops of fresh ginger juice or slices of fresh ginger can be added to different foods and drinks. It can also reduce inflammation from throat which is also a common issue during winter season.
3. Leaves warming effect
Ginger is referred as a winter food as it leaves a warming effect. Studies have also highlighted that ginger can help you stay warm during the winter season. It will also boost digestion and help you fight stomach issues. You can find different ways to add small amount of ginger to your daily diet.
4. Relieve congestion
Many also experience congestion during the winter season. Ginger can give relief from congestion and inflammation. If you are suffering from cold or cough you can add a few drops of ginger juice to half table spoon of honey and consume this mixture before going to bed. It will give you relief in some day only.
