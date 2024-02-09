10 Reasons Why You Should Consume Ginger Tea More Often
Keep reading as we discuss the many ways in which consuming ginger tea can benefit us.
Ginger tea is a beverage made from the root of the ginger plant, known as Zingiber officinale. It has a spicy and refreshing taste and is commonly consumed for its potential health benefits. Ginger tea is considered healthy due to the various bioactive compounds present in ginger, such as gingerol, shogaol, and zingerone, which possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Read on as we discuss the many ways in which consuming ginger tea can benefit us.
10 Reasons why we must consume ginger tea more often:
1. Anti-inflammatory properties
Ginger tea contains gingerol, a compound with powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Regular consumption can help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially alleviating symptoms of arthritis, muscle pain, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
2. Digestive aid
Ginger tea stimulates digestion and helps relieve various digestive issues such as indigestion, bloating, and nausea. It increases the production of digestive enzymes and speeds up the movement of food through the digestive system.
3. Immune booster
Ginger tea is packed with antioxidants that help strengthen the immune system by fighting off harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of infections, and supporting overall well-being.
4. Relieves menstrual discomfort
Ginger has been traditionally used to ease menstrual cramps and reduce pain. Drinking ginger tea during menstruation can help alleviate symptoms and provide relief.
5. Reduces nausea and vomiting
Ginger tea is an effective remedy for motion sickness, morning sickness during pregnancy, and chemotherapy-induced nausea. It works by calming the stomach and reducing feelings of queasiness.
6. Weight management
The consumption of ginger tea can aid in weight loss. It increases metabolism, helps control appetite, and reduces feelings of hunger, making it an effective tool for weight management.
7. Improves blood circulation
Ginger contains compounds that improve blood flow and can help prevent blood clotting. Improved circulation can benefit cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of heart diseases.
8. Brain health
Ginger tea contains antioxidants that help protect brain cells from oxidative stress, potentially lowering the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
9. Respiratory support
The warming properties of ginger tea can help soothe respiratory issues like cough, sore throat, and congestion. It promotes the elimination of mucus and provides relief from cold and flu symptoms.
10. Anti-cancer properties
Some studies suggest that the compounds found in ginger may help inhibit the growth of cancer cells and reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, including ovarian, colorectal, and pancreatic cancer.
To make ginger tea, you can start by peeling and grating a small piece of fresh ginger, about one to two inches long. Then, bring a cup of water to boil and add the grated ginger to it. Let it simmer for about 5-10 minutes on low heat. Afterward, strain the ginger pieces and your ginger tea is ready to be consumed.
For more flavour, you can add honey, lemon juice, or a slice of lemon to your tea. It's recommended to consume ginger tea in moderation, usually around one to three cups per day. However, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional, particularly if you have any existing health conditions or are taking medications that might interact with ginger.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
