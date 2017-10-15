Leg Cramp? Here's What You Can Do About It
We all know how discomforting cramps can be. Let's explore some of the best and non-medical ways of treating leg cramps.
Here's our set of solutions for leg cramps
HIGHLIGHTS
- Muscle cramps happen when a muscle involuntarily contracts on its own
- Cool compresses work by numbing pain and reducing soreness
- Sports drinks, such as Gatorade, will often help leg cramps
We all have experienced it- you are walking down to the market, or you are sitting at your work desk furiously typing away. And suddenly, you feel an uncomfortable sensation in your legs. Minute by minute, it becomes painful, and develops into a cramp. These cramps are the result of an involuntary muscle contraction. The hard lump you feel in your leg is the cramped muscle. Mostly, they occur for a reason. A strained muscle is the result of fatigue and exertion. It may also result from dehydration and lack of electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. Want to know how to stop these annoying leg cramps?
Here are a few ways.
1. Stretch and relax
Stretch! Relax the cramping muscle. Stop any activity that may have induced the cramp and lightly stretch the muscle, gently holding the stretch. You may even massage the muscle while or after you stretch.
2. Cold compress
Some people with chronic leg cramps have found relief using cool compresses, which work by numbing pain and reducing soreness.
3. Warm shower
Try taking a warm shower or bath to relax the muscle. A heating pad placed on the muscle can also help.
4. Epsom salt
Try using some Epsom salt! Epsom salt is naturally rich in magnesium that seeps into your skin to reach tense muscles when you add it to a warm bath.
5. Drink lots of water
Drink plenty of fluids. Sports drinks, such as Gatorade, will often help leg cramps. Dehydration can cause muscles to spasm and cramp up. To prevent dehydration, make sure you drink enough water every day.
6. Healthy diet
You can try taking an OTC (over-the-counter) pain medicine. Make sure you are eating healthy foods that are rich in calcium, potassium, and magnesium.