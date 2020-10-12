Lower Body Power Workout: Get Toned Legs And Thighs In Just 25 Minutes With This Routine
Lower body power workout: The workout can help in reducing your belly fat and tone down your legs and thighs. The best part about this workout is that it can be done without any equipment, anytime, anywhere.
Lower body power workout: This power workout can be completed in less than half an hour
HIGHLIGHTS
- The workout can help you lose weight
- It can tone your legs and thighs
- It can also help you have a flatter tummy
Weight loss: Want to begin with exercise? Well, there's simply no reason that today can't be your day one. As long as you have made the decision to workout today, you are good to go. As celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines says, the most difficult party of any workout is the decision to do it. In this article, we are going to talk about a power workout shared by Sweat trainer Kelsey Wells. The workout can make you feel pumped up in a span of 30 minutes.
Lower body power workout that can help you lose weight
Yes, you do not need one entire hour or more for your workout. This workout can be squeezed in your daily routine, say before lunch or an after your evening snack. The workout can be done without any equipment, and targets your lower body.
If you have got 25 minutes, then you can definitely try it. The workout has two categories: superset and circuit. There are two exercises in the superset. You need to do three rounds of each of them. Here are the exercises they include:
Superset (Complete three rounds)
- Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift - 20 reps (10 per side)
- Glute Kickback Pulse - 40 reps (20 per side)
Circuit (Complete three full rounds)
- Around the World Lunge - 50 secs
Rest- 10 seconds
- Sumo Squat Pulse - 50 secs
10 seconds rest
- Straight-Leg Raise - 50 secs
10 seconds rest
- Burpee - 50 secs
30 seconds rest
Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. Make sure you get the technique right, to get good results.
The workout can help in reducing your belly fat and tone down your legs and thighs. The best part about this workout is that it can be done without any equipment, anytime, anywhere. So what are you waiting for? Let's do this!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
